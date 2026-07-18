In race to become Ram Temple Trust's first CEO, retired bureaucrats dominate applicant pool

Among the ‘Ram Bhakts’ who have applied to be the first chief executive officer (CEO) of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is a large number of retired bureaucrats, according to sources associated with the process, reported news agency PTI. The application window for the post close on Saturday.

For the CEO’s appointment, the Ram temple trust will give preference to candidates with experience in managing large religious institutions, public administration, or corporate governance, along with a clean record and commitment to the values of the temple. (HT_PRINT)

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The appointment comes against the backdrop of the alleged donation embezzlement at the Ram temple and is part of the Trust's efforts to tighten financial oversight and improve its administrative functioning.

The newly created CEO position is central to the Trust's efforts to tighten financial oversight, strengthen institutional accountability and streamline the day-to-day management of the temple after an investigation into the alleged theft of donations.

Also Read: Ram temple donation theft probe: SIT report likely to be submitted after status update in Supreme Court

Strong response to CEO recruitment

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{{^usCountry}} "There is certainly a huge response. Many applicants also forwarded their resumes directly to us, but we returned them, asking that they be sent to the expert panel, which alone is authorised to scrutinise applications before recommending names to the Trust," a senior member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "There is certainly a huge response. Many applicants also forwarded their resumes directly to us, but we returned them, asking that they be sent to the expert panel, which alone is authorised to scrutinise applications before recommending names to the Trust," a senior member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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According to PTI sources, retired bureaucrats formed the largest group among the applicants. The eligibility criteria also allow serving government officers in their final two years of service, retired officers and eligible private-sector professionals to apply.

A person familiar with the process said the three-member expert panel's role is confined to scrutinising applications and preparing a shortlist, while the Trust will take the final call on the appointment.

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Also Read: Biggest leader of Ram temple donation theft lecturing on honesty: Kejriwal

"The committee will evaluate the applications and recommend suitable names. The final appointment will be made by the Trust," the source said, adding that the panel is unlikely to recommend more than three candidates.

The expert committee comprises retired Justice Pramod Kohli, retired Lieutenant General Vishnukant Chaturvedi and former NIT Raipur chairperson Suresh Haware.

The deadline for applications is 4 pm on Saturday, after which the panel will begin screening candidates. It has been given around a month to complete the exercise.

Besides assessing eligibility and experience, the panel may conduct one-on-one interactions with shortlisted candidates before submitting its recommendations. The Trust may also hold separate interactions before selecting its first CEO, sources said.

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The appointment is expected to be taken up once the Trust restores its full strength. It currently has 13 members after Krishna Mohan was appointed interim general secretary following the resignations of Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra. Trustee Vimlendra Mohan Pratap Mishra passed away last year. Vacancies are expected to be filled at the Trust's meeting on July 22, sources said.

The selection process is being conducted independently by the Trust, which functions under the directions of the Supreme Court and is not under government control.

Who can apply for the CEO post

The Trust invited applications for the newly created post on July 13. Candidates must be between 50 and 70 years of age, have at least 20 years of managerial experience in a large public organisation, institution, government department or company, and be "actively practising Hindus", with preference for devotees of Lord Ram belonging to the Vaishnavite tradition.

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Applicants are required to hold at least a bachelor's degree, possess working knowledge of Hindi and English, and have experience in administration, finance, accounts, human resources, public relations, information technology, security and legal affairs. Preference will also be given to candidates who have served as chief administrative officers or managed a temple or Hindu religious institution.

According to the notification, the CEO will report to the Trust's general secretary and will initially be appointed for a three-year term, extendable based on satisfactory performance. Salary and service conditions will be decided through mutual discussion.

Ram Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra had earlier said the CEO's foremost responsibility would be to "uphold the faith of devotees in the trust" while overseeing the temple's financial arrangements and ensuring adequate facilities for pilgrims.

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"There will be no government interference in the functioning of either the trust or the CEO," Mishra said, adding that the officer would function "as an assistant of the trust" and remain accountable to it.

(With inputs from PTI)