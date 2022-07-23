In Rahul Gandhi’s fresh attack, NDA is ‘No data available’

Rahul Gandhi’s criticism of the ruling BJP continued on Saturday as he, and his party, indulged into a wordplay while lashing out at the government. The fresh comments come a day after the first week of the monsoon session of parliament concluded amid protests by the opposition over inflation and other issues.

In his tweet, Rahul Gandhi - who has been leading demonstrations by the opposition inside the parliament - accused the government of not revealing information. “‘No Data Available’ (NDA) govt wants you to believe: No one died of oxygen shortage. No farmer died protesting. No migrant died walking. No one was mob lynched. No journalist has been arrested. No Data. No Answers. No Accountability. (sic) his post read.

Gandhi’s tweet also had a mention of phrase earlier used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a foreign visit - “Sab Changa Si” (All is well)”.

His tweet was meant as a direct attack on the ruling coalition - the BJP-led NDA (National Democratic Alliance).

On Friday, leader of opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress’s Mallikarjun Kharge had indulged into a similar wordplay on Twitter while referring to the matter of job creation. "While the PM @narendramodi announced with great fanfare that he will fill up vacancies in Govt, they seem to be clueless on how they will do it & when. This is business as usual - Throw a random number and then reply to the NDA (No Data Available). (sic)" he had written. Similar posts were shared on other party handles too on Twitter.

The opposition has been accusing the government of trying to evade accountability on Covid deaths, farmers’ protests among other critical matters by underlining that there was lack of availability of data.

The Congress’s remarks also come days after Sonia Gandhi’s questioning by the Enforcement Directorate in the National Herald Case, which had triggered protests by the party.

