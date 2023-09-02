Rajasthan shocker: Woman stripped naked, paraded; Ashok Gehlot reacts as video goes viral

In yet another crime against women in Rajasthan, a 21-year-old tribal woman was allegedly stripped naked and paraded in a village in Pratapgarh district by her husband and in-laws, police said on Friday. As a video of the incident went viral on social media, chief minister Ashok Gehlot said he directed the director general of police to send the ADG (Crime) to the spot and take strict action in this matter, while the Bharatiya Janata Party claimed that “Rajasthan is again ashamed”.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot directed the director general of police to send the ADG (Crime) to the spot. (File)

Dhariyawad SHO Peshawar Khan said the initial investigation revealed that the woman was in a relationship with another man, adding that the incident took place on Thursday.

Director general of police (DGP) Umesh Mishra said her in-laws kidnapped her and took her to their village where the incident took place. Her in-laws were annoyed as she was staying with another man, he added.

Mishra said ADG (Crime) Dinesh MN was sent to Pratapgarh on Friday night.

Shocking video from Rajasthan's Pratapgarh

In the disturbing video, a man is seen stripping the woman in front of other people and then parading her naked in a village.

Mishra said the state government has taken the incident very seriously, adding that six teams have been formed to arrest the accused, while Pratapgarh superintendent of police Amit Kumar is camping in the village.

Reacting to the incident, Gehlot took to X (formally Twitter) and wrote, “In Pratapgarh district, a video of a woman being stripped naked by her in-laws due to some family dispute has surfaced. The Director General of Police has been instructed to send ADG Crime on the spot and take strict action in this matter. There is no place for such criminals in a civilised society. These criminals will be put behind bars as soon as possible and punished after being prosecuted in a fast-track court.”

The BJP, however, came down heavily on the Gehlot government, with former chief minister Vasundhara Raje alleging that the video of a pregnant woman being stripped in front of people was doing rounds on social media but the administration was not aware of it. She also appealed to people to not share the video, saying that the incident has put Rajasthan to shame.

Sharing the video on X, BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya said, “A barbaric incident of stripping and thrashing a woman has come to light in Dhariyavad, a tribal-dominated area of ​​Rajasthan. Two days have passed but till now the administration, government and police are not even aware. Ashok Gehlot is sleeping and Rahul Gandhi is in Mumbai. The group doing politics on women harassment is also silent.”

Rajasthan BJP leader and Chittorgarh MP CP Joshi also reacted to the incident. "Today Rajasthan is again ashamed. The administration did not have a clue about this female atrocity incident in the lower quota of Pahada Gram Panchayat of Dhariyawad Tehsil of Pratapgarh district. This explains why Rajasthan is ranked 1 in rape and atrocities against women," he wrote on X.

Congress MLA from Dhariyawad assembly segment in Pratapgarh district, Nagraj Meena, told news agency ANI that he has directed the police to take immediate action in the matter.

"I arrived at the Dhariyawad police station as soon as I came to know about the incident. I have had a discussion with the District Collector and District Superintendent of Police on the matter. The incident that has happened has no limits for condemnation. The police will act promptly in this matter. I have already directed the police to take immediate action in this matter," he said.

Minor raped at knifepoint in Barmer

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at knifepoint in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, police said, adding the accused also recorded a video. Police said the incident took place on August 29 when the minor was alone at home.

Gudamalani police station in-charge Jai Kishan said they have registered a case under the POSCO Act against one Ashok Kumar, adding that the accused is on the run, but all efforts are being made to nab him.

Kishan said the case was lodged on September 1 based on the complaint filed by the minor’s father. There was no one at the house, the father works in Mumbai and reached Gudamalani on September 1 after knowing of the incident from the neighbours, police said.

Taking advantage of the situation, Kumar, a resident of Goliyan Garwa village, entered the house and raped the minor at knifepoint, he also made a video.

