Minor raped at knifepoint in Barmer, accused also recorded video: Police

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at knifepoint in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, police said, adding the accused also recorded a video. (Representative Photo)

Police said the incident took place on August 29 when the minor was alone at home.

Gudamalani police station in-charge Jai Kishan said that they have registered a case under the POSCO Act against one Ashok Kumar, adding that the accused is on the run, but all efforts are being made to nab him.

Kishan said that the case was lodged on September 1 based on the complaint filed by the minor’s father.

There was no one at the house, the father works in Mumbai and reached Gudamalani on September 1 after knowing of the incident from the neighbours, police said.

Taking advantage of the situation, Kumar, a resident of Goliyan Garwa village, entered the house and raped the minor at knifepoint, he also made a video.

An investigation into the matter has been launched, and the police are searching for the accused, said police.