News / Cities / Jaipur News / Minor raped at knifepoint in Barmer, accused also recorded video: Police

Minor raped at knifepoint in Barmer, accused also recorded video: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Sep 01, 2023 05:35 PM IST

Gudamalani police station in-charge Jai Kishan said that they have registered a case under the POSCO Act against one Ashok Kumar, adding that the accused is on the run, but all efforts are being made to nab him

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped at knifepoint in Rajasthan’s Barmer district, police said, adding the accused also recorded a video.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

Police said the incident took place on August 29 when the minor was alone at home.

Gudamalani police station in-charge Jai Kishan said that they have registered a case under the POSCO Act against one Ashok Kumar, adding that the accused is on the run, but all efforts are being made to nab him.

Kishan said that the case was lodged on September 1 based on the complaint filed by the minor’s father.

There was no one at the house, the father works in Mumbai and reached Gudamalani on September 1 after knowing of the incident from the neighbours, police said.

Taking advantage of the situation, Kumar, a resident of Goliyan Garwa village, entered the house and raped the minor at knifepoint, he also made a video.

An investigation into the matter has been launched, and the police are searching for the accused, said police.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out