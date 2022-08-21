In Rishikesh, residential areas inundated amid heavy rain. Video

A video capturing the fury of rain in Uttarakhand's Rishikesh amid incessant heavy downpour in the hilly state shows inundation in residential areas, which has affected normal life. Several parts in the state have witnessed heavy rain, triggering concern about safety of locals.

The 30-second video - captured by news agency ANI - gives a horrifying glimpse into the current situation with lakhs - across the state - believed to be affected. Till now, four people are reported to have been killed in Uttarakhand. Yesterday, Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami - in the latest update - informed that 13 people have been injured, and12 are missing, ANI reported. Animals too are at risk. He further said that five gaushalas (cow shelters) have been damaged and 78 animals have also been injured due to the disaster.

The chief minister also tweeted pictures of him visiting the Tapkeshwar Mahadev temple on Saturday to conduct an on-site inspection of the temple complex. A cloudburst had hit Dehradun's Raipur-Kumalda area in the early hours of Saturday, causing rivers to breach their banks. The flooding also caused water to enter the caves of Tapkeshwar, a famous Shiva temple on the banks of the Tons river.

The India Meteorological Department has further warned about heavy rain in the states situated in the Himalayan foothills in the coming days. Flash Floods, landslides have engulfed the states of Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir and have thrown normal life totally out of gear.

At least 31 people have died in the rain related incidents in India, 22 of them in Himachal Pradesh alone as country batters with heavy monsoon rains that have triggered landslides, flash floods and cloudbursts.

Several videos and photos of the floods have gone viral on social media. Earlier a video of Chakki railway bridge in the state of Himachal Pradesh collapsing due to overflow in Chakki river went viral.

(With inputs from ANI)

