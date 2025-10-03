In Sena vs Sena, Uddhav Thackeray likens BJP to 'amoeba', Eknath Shinde takes ‘Hindutva t-shirt’ dig

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of spreading fake Hindutva at his party’s Dussehra rally on Thursday in Mumbai’s Shivaji Park. Addressing supporters and party workers, the UBT chief likened the BJP to an “amoeba”, a single-celled organism that multiplies and changes its shape through pseudopods (fake feet). Thackeray's accusation towards the BJP was met with a sharp rebuttal from Shinde Sena chief Eknath Shinde. (PTI)

“It spreads as it wants, forms alliances as it wants, and once the work is over, it shifts to another. It causes stomach-ache when it enters the body and disturbs peace when it enters society,” said Uddhav Thackeray.

However, Thackeray's accusation against the BJP was met with a sharp rebuttal from Shinde Sena chief Eknath Shinde. On Thursday, speaking at a Dussehra rally, Shinde accused the UBT chief of “working against his own party”.

The Shinde Sena chief further highlighted Congress leader P Chidambaram's remarks, where he said that the UPA government decided not to strike Pakistan after the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, under alleged pressure from the United States.

According Shinde, the decision not to strike Pakistan "under someone's pressure" amounted to "treachery".

Taking a jibe at Thackeray, Shinde further said the former chief minister and the UBT Sena had abandoned Hindutva a long time back.

"We didn't attack Pakistan during 26/11 because we were under pressure from the US...Rahul Gandhi deliberately criticises Savarkar...Is Hindutva a T-shirt that you wear and then abandon? You (Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray) abandoned Hindutva long ago. When you wanted the Chief Minister's chair, you abandoned Balasaheb's ideas," said Shinde.

Shinde slams UPA government for 26/11 attack

"Hundreds of people died (in the 2008 terror attack), and under someone's pressure, you (the UPA government) did not attack Pakistan. This is helplessness and cowardice. This is dishonesty with the country. It is treachery with the people of India," said Shinde, referring to Chidambaram's recent statement.

The Shinde Sena chief added that the Modi government responded strongly to the Pahalgam attack, a response the UPA government could not give.

"Blood was met with blood, and cannons responded to bullets. Modi taught a tough lesson to Pakistan, sending out a message that no other country would come in between India and its neighbour," the Shiv Sena chief said.

"It was only Modi who could say it, and we should be proud of it," he added.

Shinde further targeted Thackeray and stated that his rally should have been held in Pakistan.

"Your rally should have been held in Pakistan and you should have invited Pakistan army chief Asim Munir as the chief guest," he said.