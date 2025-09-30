Was India ready to attack Pak post 26/11? Chidambaram's claim draws BJP flak

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram claimed that while India was ready for retaliation against Pakistan after 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, it decided not to after pressure from global community. UPA government, led by Congress, was in power when Mumbai witnessed one of the worst terror attacks, carried out by Pak-based Laskhar-e-Toiba terror outfit. Senior Congress P. Chidambaram.(Jitender Gupta)

“Two or three days after I took over, Condoleeza Rice came to meet me and the Prime Minister to say 'please don't react'. I said this is a decision which the government will take. But an act of retribution did cross my mind,” he said in an interview

Chidambaram said that Manmohan Singh, the then prime minister, discussed retaliation even when the 26/11 Mumbai attacks were going on. However, the UPA government was advised by the foreign ministry and diplomats not not physically react to the situation.

At least 160 people were killed over four days in 26/11 Mumbai terror attack that lasted four days with ten terrorists carrying out coordinated attack through the city.

The BJP has often blamed Congress for its soft stance against Pakistan and terrorism. Chidambaram's latest claims have been met with backlash from the ruling BJP.

“Too late, too little,” Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said as he took a jibe at the Congress for “mishandling the situation. ”After 17 years, Chidambaram, Former Home Minister admits what the nation knew — 26/11 was mishandled due to pressure from foreign powers. Too little, too late," he said.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also hit out at the Congress party and termed it “anti-India”. “It’s clear Sonia Gandhi did not want India to attack Pakistan post 26/11 terror attack. From Batla House to 26/11 to Operation Sindoor to Operation Tilak, the Gandhi Vadra family is anti-India, pro-Pak, ” he wrote on X.

