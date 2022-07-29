'In this era of disruption...': PM Modi to students in Tamil Nadu| Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday attended the 42nd convocation ceremony of Anna University in Chennai. During his address at the ceremony, PM Modi congratulated the students and said that the “whole world is looking at India's youth with hope as they are the growth engines of the country and world.” PM Modi also awarded gold medals and certificates to 69 gold medalists. Tamil Nadu governor RN Ravi and chief minister MK Stalin were present at the event. The prime minister also invoked former president of India, Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam.

Here are PM Modi's top quotes at the ceremony:

1. “Today is not only a day of achievement but also of aspirations. I wish that all the dreams of our youth come true. To teachers and other staff members, you are nation-builders, who are creating the leaders of tomorrow.”

2. 'The pandemic was an unprecedented, once-in-a-century crisis that nobody had a user manual for. Adversities reveal what we are made of. India faced the unknown confidently, thanks to our scientists, health workers, and the common man."

3. “Last year, India was the world's second-largest mobile phone manufacturer. In just the past six years, the number of recognized start-ups has increased by 15 percent.”

4. “It is not just India that is looking up to its youth with hope. The whole world is looking at India's youth with hope. You are the engine of India's growth. And India is the engine of the world's growth.”

5. “In this era of tech-led disruptions, there are three important factors in your favour. The first factor is there is a taste for technology, the second factor is there is trust in risk-takers, and the third factor is that there is temperament for reform.”

6. “A strong government does not control everything or everyone. It controls the system’s impulse to interfere.”

7. “Last year, India received a record FDI of over 83 billion dollars. Our start-ups too received record funding post-pandemic."

