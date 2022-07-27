‘Do you know who I'm?', PM Modi asks 5-year-old girl; her reply

As Parliament's Monsoon session continued in its second week on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in for an interesting conversation with the five-year-old daughter of a BJP MP. The moment happened earlier in the day when Anil Firojiya, an MP from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain district, brought his family to meet the prime minister in Parliament.

Modi asked Firojiya's younger daughter, Aahana Firojiya, if she knew who he was. To this, she replied, “Yes, you are Modi ji. I know you, and I see you on TV.”

“Lok Sabha TV mein naukri karte ho (And you work for Lok Sabha TV),” the child further stated.

The conversation and the replies of the child left Modi as well as the entire room in laughter. Before leaving, Aahana received chocolates from the prime minister.

Firojiya brought both his daughters, and his wife to meet Modi in Parliament.

Following the meeting, the BJP MP shared loads of pictures on Twitter and said how “overwhelmed” and “happy” both of his daughters were for getting the opportunity to meet the prime minister.

“The most popular leader of the world, the most successful Prime Minister of the country, the most respected Narendra Modi had the privilege of meeting the family today,” he wrote on the micro-blogging site.

In another tweet, he shared pictures of Aahana with Modi, and wrote, “Today both my daughters, younger girl Ahana and elder girl Priyanshi are very happy and overwhelmed to meet the respected Prime Minister directly and get his affection.”

A first-time MP, Firojiya came in the news last month after he revealed he was on a mission to lose weight following Union minister Nitik Gadkari's tempting offer. For every kilo lost, the MP was assured ₹1,000 crore for his constituency. Firojiya has so far lost 21 kilos; hence he believes ₹21,000 crore is guaranteed for his constituency.