Home / India News / In two days, 49 Kumbh returnees test Covid-19 positive in Gujarat
india news

In two days, 49 Kumbh returnees test Covid-19 positive in Gujarat

All the infected persons were shifted to Covid Care Centres in Ahmedabad.
PTI |
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 05:43 AM IST
On Sunday, of the total number of 220 Kumbh returnees tested at the station, 15 were found infected.(PTI)

A total of 49 people, who returned to Gujarat after taking part in the Kumbh Mela in Haridwar, have tested coronavirus positive in two days, officials said on Sunday.

Of the 533 people who were tested at Sabarmati Railway Station of the city on Saturday and Sunday, as many as 49 persons were found positive in the rapid antigen test conducted by the civic health teams, a statement by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) said.

All the infected persons were shifted to Covid Care Centres in the city, it said.

On Saturday afternoon, 313 Kumbh returnees underwent rapid antigen tests on their arrival in Sabarmati by a train from Haridwar. Of these, 34 persons tested positive, the release said.

On Sunday, of the total number of 220 Kumbh returnees tested at the station, 15 were found infected.

All of them were shifted to Covid Care facilities, it added.

In order to stem the spread of the virus in the state, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had on Saturday announced that people returning to the state after attending the Kumbh Mela will have to undergo COVID-19 test before they are allowed to enter their respective cities and villages.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Covid-19 vaccine check: Making doses count

Covid-19: Maha declares 6 states including Delhi as places of sensitive origin

R-Day violence: Actor Sidhu in custody for damage to Red Fort

AAP flays BJP for ‘massive’ poll rallies in West Bengal, Assam

He had said that collectors of all the districts in Gujarat were directed to keep a watch on the Kumbh Mela returnees and enforce a 'nakabandi' (security checking) to prevent their entry in their hometowns without undergoing test.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
coronavirus
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
IPL 2021, PBKS vs CSK
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP