India growing fastest among G20 nations, record $84 billion FDI last year: PM

Ground breaking ceremony of UP investors summit: PM Modi laid foundation stones of projects worth over ₹80 k crore. 
PM Modi addressed the key business event in UP. 
Published on Jun 03, 2022 12:55 PM IST
BySwati Bhasin

India saw a record FDI (Foreign direct investment) of 84 billion dollars last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday as he addressed the ‘Ground Breaking Ceremony @3.0 of the UP Investors Summit’. “Today the world is seeing India's potential and appreciating India's performance. We are growing the fastest among the G20 economies. India is at number two in the Global Retail Index,” he said.

As the NDA government completes eight years at the centre, the prime minister compared the pre 2014 and post NDA era, while saying: “Before 2014, we had only a few 100 start-ups. But today the number of registered start-ups in the country is also reaching around the 70-thousand mark. More recently, India has also made a record of 100 unicorns.” He has often hit out at the Congress, accusing the party of ignoring the country’s development.

 

“Last year, a record FDI of $84 billion came from more than 100 countries of the world. India has created a new record in the last financial year by exporting merchandise worth more than $ 417 billion i.e. 30 lakh crore rupees,” the prime minister added.

PM Modi made the remarks after laying the foundation stones of 1,406 projects worth more than 80,000 crores at the Lucknow event. In attendance were chief minister Yogi Adityanath, defence minister Rajnath Singh and top business leaders, including Gautam Adani and Kumar Mangalam Birla.

“In 2014, there were only 65 million broadband subscribers in our country. Today their number has exceeded 78 crores. In 2014, one gb of data used to cost around 200 rupees. Today its price has come down to 11-12. India is one of the countries in the world that has such cheap data,” the prime minister further underlined.

“We have worked to strengthen India as a nation with our reforms. One Nation-One Tax GST, One Nation-One Grid, One Nation-One Mobility Card, One Nation-One Ration Card. All these efforts are a reflection of our solid and clear policies,” he stressed.

