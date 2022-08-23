In UP's Deoband, 4 dead, 18 hurt as speeding car hits tractor-trolley

Four people were reported to have died while and 18 others were injured after a speeding car hit a tractor-trolley in the Deoband area of Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur district, about 700 km from state capital Lucknow, late on Monday night. According to the police, the accident took place at the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway near Rohana toll plaza under the Deoband police station area.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Deputy Superintendent of Police Ramkaran said that after receiving information about the accident, the police rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation under Sub-Divisional Magistrate Deepak Kumar. Those injured were rushed to a hospital, Ramkaran said adding that 13 of these were stated to be in serious condition.

Saharanpur District Magistrate Akhilesh Singh said the occupants of the car- Shivani, age 18, and the driver Sarthak Bharadwaj, age 25, died on the spot.

Inside the tractor-trolley, occupants Savitri Devi , age 50, and Gyanvati, age 47, succumbed to their injuries at a primary health centre, Singh told PTI. He pointed out that overspeeding seemed to be the main reason behind the accident.

A statement issued by the Uttar Pradesh government said that chief minister Yogi Adityanath condoled the loss of lives in the accident at Deoband and instructed officials to ensure that the injured get adequate treatment.

(With inputs from PTI)

