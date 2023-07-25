In UP's Agra, video of man urinating on injured man goes viral; one arrested

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday arrested a person for allegedly abusing a man and urinating on him after he was lying unconscious on the ground in Agra. A disturbing purported video of the incident went viral on social media in which the accused, identified as Aditya, along with his friends can be seen kicking the victim on the head.

The accused has been arrested and booked under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and other provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the police, the video is about three-four months old.

“After investigating, the police found that there was no complaint lodged by the victim at any police station in Agra in this regard. Later, it was found that the video was three-four months old and the youth has been identified as Aditya. The police have arrested one accused and a search is underway for the others,” deputy commissioner of police (City) Suraj Kumar Rai told news agency PTI.

“Others involved will also be arrested soon...The victim and the accused belong to the same gang and it seems it is a matter of mutual enmity. The arrested youth Aditya will be presented before the court and legal action will be taken,” he added.

In a similar incident last month, one person was arrested after a purported video of him allegedly urinating on a tribal person in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district had gone viral on social media. The accused, identified as Pravesh Shukla was held after MP chief minister Shivraj Chouhan ordered to invoke the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against him following an online outrage. A case had been registered against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene acts), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of peace), and provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

(With inputs from PTI)