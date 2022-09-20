In Vadodara for town hall, Kejriwal greeted with Modi chants | Watch

Aam Aadmi Party's national convener and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal was on Tuesday greeted with chants in the names of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he was leaving the airport at Vadodara where he going to address a town hall.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

After the initial ‘Modi-Modi’ chants when he was being welcome by a party worker at the airport, AAP supporters came up with loud ‘Kejriwal-Kejriwal’ chants as he made his way out of the airport.

Kejriwal is on a day-long visit to Gujarat where the AAP is aggressively campaigning to expand its base with Assembly election round the corner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The AAP boss has visited the western state multiple times in the recent past to interact with people. On Tuesday, Kejriwal will hold a press conference before attending a town hall meeting to "give his message to the people of Gujarat," state AAP president Gopal Italia earlier said.

A day later, Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia will visit Ahmedabad and offer prayers at the Sabarmati Ashram before embarking on the party's campaign in north Gujarat, he said.

Last week, Kejriwal had held town hall meetings in the state where he interacted with auto-rickshaw drivers, lawyers and other people.

The party has announced a slew of "guarantees", including free electricity up to 300 units per month, allowances for women and unemployed youth, free and quality healthcare and education and creation of jobs.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail