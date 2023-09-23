In Varanasi, PM Modi gives credit to women for passage of women's reservation bill in Parliament

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday gave credit to the women of the country for the passage of the women's reservation bill in Parliament and said the power of women's leadership has been proved in every period in history. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being garlanded during an interaction with women on the Women's Reservation Bill, in Varanasi, Saturday, Sept. 23.(PTI)

Modi said this while addressing an all-women public meeting in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, where the women showered flower petals on him for the Parliament's nod to the women's reservation bill.

Talking about the recent approval to the Constitution (128th Amendment) Bill, referred to as the "Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam", by Parliament, the prime minister said, "Women's leadership may be a modern system for the rest of the world, but we are the people who worship Mother Parvati and Ganga before Mahadev."

He was addressing the "Nari Shakti Vandan Samaroh" organised at the ground of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accompanied Modi at the function.

"This Kashi of ours is also the birthplace of a brave woman like Rani Lakshmibai. From brave women like Rani Lakshmi Bai during the freedom struggle to Mission Chandrayaan in modern India -- we have proved the power of women's leadership in every period.

"Take the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam for example. This law was pending for three decades. But today, it is your strength that even those political parties had to support it in both Houses of Parliament who never got tired of opposing it earlier," Modi said.

Giving credit to the women of the country for this, he said, "Because you, the mothers and sisters, have become aware and united, all the political parties of India are afraid and are trembling and that is why this bill was passed -- this is your strength."

Striking a chord with the voters of Varanasi, Modi said "your MP from Kashi got the privilege" of getting the women's reservation bill passed in Parliament.

"Kashi is the holy city of Mother Kushmanda, Mother Shringar Gauri, Mother Annapurna and Mother Ganga. The glory of their power is attached to every part of this place. Vindhyavasini Devi is also not far from Banaras.

"The city of Kashi has also been a witness to the virtuous deeds and management of goddess Ahilyabai Holkar and hence, after the historic Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam was passed in Parliament, I came to Kashi first to seek blessings from all of you. It is my good fortune that you are blessing us in such large numbers," he said.

The prime minister added that the festival of Durga Puja is around the corner and pointed out that the preparations for Durga Puja pandals have begun at various places in Varanasi. "The passage of the Nari Shakti Act during this time has increased the enthusiasm of Navratri manifold," he said.

Modi hoped that the law would open new avenues for women's development in the country.

"The presence of women will increase in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies. I heartily congratulate you, the mothers and sisters of the country, for this achievement from the holy land of Kashi," he said.

The prime minister reached the venue of the programme after laying the foundation stone of an international cricket stadium in Varanasi. Modi is currently representing Varanasi in the Lok Sabha for a second consecutive term.

The 128th Constitution amendment bill to reserve one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies for women received the Parliament's nod on Thursday.