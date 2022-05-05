In video message to Israeli people, PM Modi speaks of deepening ties

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed the hope that the India-Israel relationship will be deepened further in future as he greeted the Israeli people on the occasion of their 74th Independence Day.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While extending his “warm greetings to all our Israeli friends”, PM Modi said in a video message: “This year we are also celebrating the 30th anniversary of our diplomatic relations. Even though this chapter is new, the history of the relations between the two countries is very old.”

He added: “I hope that in the years to come we will deepen our relationship further.”

PM Modi's video message for Israel citizens on their 74th Independence day I Watch

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Speaking at an event organised by the Israeli embassy to mark Independence Day, external affairs minister S Jaishankar said there is an affinity between the people of the two countries despite the geographical distance, and the relationship has picked up pace since PM Modi’s visit to Israel in 2017.

“This is for us truly a special relationship,” Jaishankar said, adding that the ties with Israel really matter to India because they touch upon important issues such as security, agriculture, water and innovation.

Jaishankar also pointed to the long presence of the Jewish community in India, and said the local society had been enriched by the contributions of Jewish actors, poets, teachers, industrialists and generals.

A sizeable Indian Jewish community is now an integral part of Israel, and as the two sides work on expanding their relationship, Israel has become an important partner for the “Make in India” initiative, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jaishankar also of spoke of the need to enhance connectivity, especially by air, and the first meeting of a new group formed by India, Israel, the US and the United Arab Emirates during his last visit to Israel in 2021. “It is very much our hope that this group can play an important role in fostering cooperation in that region,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON