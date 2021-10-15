In Vijayadashami speech, Bhagwat warns against rise in consumption of narcotics

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday expressed concern at what he described as a rise in the consumption of narcotics by youngsters across the country. Speaking at the Sangh's annual Vijayadashami address in Nagpur, where it is headquartered, Bhagwat also alleged that the money from such businesses is being misused for “anti-national” activities.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read | Ahead of talks with Taliban, RSS chief says India needs to be prepared for all possibilities

“Consumption of different types of narcotics is rising across the country. How should this be curbed, we don't know. However, what we do know is who gets the revenue that is generated from this business. The money is misused for anti-India activities. This is encouraged by people sitting across the border,” Bhagwat said.

Though the RSS chief called upon the government to put an end to the drugs menace, he also stressed that one can control the urge to consume these through what Bhagwat called “mann ka break, uttam break” (self control is the best control). “It's upon the younger generation to prepare themselves for this. However, what one should accept or refuse in front of others, all this should be taught at home,” Bhagwat said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He also slammed over-the-top (OTT) platforms and bitcoins, both of which, he said, are “uncontrollable.”

Bhagwat's remarks come in the backdrop of controversy surrounding actor Shah Rukh Khan's son, Aryan, who was among several people arrested earlier this month by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a cruise ship in Mumbai. During the raid, the agency recovered drugs, along with ₹1.33 lakh in cash. Total 20 people, including Aryan Khan, have been arrested by the NCB thus far.

A court will pronounce its order on the bail pleas of Aryan and two others on October 20.