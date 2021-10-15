Covid reinforced usefulness of traditional knowledge systems: Mohan Bhagwat

RSS president Mohan Bhagwat said on Friday that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic reinforced the usefulness of the traditional knowledge systems and the vision emanating from ‘selfhood’.

Speaking at the annual Vijaya Dashami address in Maharashtra's Nagpur, Bhagwat said, “We experienced the efficacy of our traditional lifestyle practices and Ayurvedic medicinal system in fighting and tackling the coronavirus.”

The Vijay Dashami address of the RSS chief is considered the most important event for the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh as it is during this address future plans and vision are put forward for all to follow.

Bhagwat said on Friday that the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic was far more destructive than the first one, and did not even spare the youth. “Efforts of the citizens who selflessly dedicated in the service of humankind despite serious health hazards posed by the pandemic are praiseworthy,” the RSS chief said.