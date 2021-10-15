Home / India News / ‘Be prepared for all possibilities’: RSS chief Bhagwat ahead of Taliban talks
india news

‘Be prepared for all possibilities’: RSS chief Bhagwat ahead of Taliban talks

Bhagwat said India should be militarily alert at all times in the wake of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan
Bhagwat also underlined the need to “accelerate” the “emotional integration” of the people of J&K with the rest of the country. (PTI file photo)
Bhagwat also underlined the need to “accelerate” the “emotional integration” of the people of J&K with the rest of the country. (PTI file photo)
Updated on Oct 15, 2021 10:43 AM IST
Copy Link
By Smriti Kak Ramachandran

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday cautioned India must be “prepared for all possibilities” as it prepares to take part in talks with the Taliban hosted by Russia next week.

In his annual Vijayadashami speech, Bhagwat said India should be militarily alert at all times in the wake of the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan. “…Keeping the channels for dialogue open and considering the scope for a change of (Taliban) heart, India must be prepared for all possibilities,” he said. “Taliban may have changed, but has Pakistan changed? Has China changed its intent towards India? Considering the possibility of a change of heart, of dialogue solving issues, we still need to be prepared,” he said. He cautioned against the support countries such as Russia, Turkey, China, and Pakistan have shown to the Taliban.

India has opted for a wait-and-watch policy and stressed that Afghanistan should not become a safe haven for terrorists and terror groups should not be allowed to use Afghan soil. It has announced it will participate in the meeting being hosted by Russia involving the Taliban next week. China, Pakistan, and Iran will also attend the talks with the Taliban in Moscow.

Some security analysts have linked developments in Afghanistan with the re-emergence of terror in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).

Against this backdrop, Bhagwat underlined the need to “accelerate” the “emotional integration” of the people of J&K with the rest of the country.

“Terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir have restarted the spate of targeted violence against national-minded people, especially Hindus to lower their morale and re-establish the reign of terror in the Valley. Efforts for curbing and finishing off the terrorist activities needs speeding up,” he said, days after targeted attacks left seven civilians dead in Kashmir amid a spike in violence there.

Bhagwat also called for stepping up vigilance along borders from where intrusions and attacks have happened stealthily. He underlined the need for ramping up internal security.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 15, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out