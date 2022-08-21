In viral video, Noida woman seen abusing, manhandling security guard; arrested

Close on the heels of the Shrikant Tyagi incident, a woman was arrested for allegedly manhandling and abusing security guards outside a group housing society in Uttar Pradesh's Noida. An FIR has also been registered against her after the video of her abusing the guards went viral on social media.

The woman allegedly got into an argument with the security guards of a Jaypee group society in Noida over a delay in opening the gates. In the video, she can be purportedly seen grabbing one of the guards by the collar and smacking him across the face. She also made some indecent gestures and threatening remarks to them. She can also be heard abusing them and saying “learn to respect women”.

In a statement, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police have said that “A video went viral on social media in which a woman was behaving indecently with the security guard in JP Wishtown Society in Sector-126. We are taking cognizance of the above video and further investigation is underway.”

The police further added that an FIR has been registered against the woman under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (acts prejudicial to harmony), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of public peace), 506 (criminal intimidation), among others. “Further deliberative action is being taken by taking the said accused woman into custody,” the police added in their statement.

Meanwhile, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women Swati Maliwal also took cognizance of the incident and urged the police to take “strict action” against her.

“This woman is openly abusing this guard with so much hooliganism and abusing. What kind of vulgarity is this? @noidapolice Strict action is necessary against this woman,” she tweeted in Hindi.

