Inaugural Gujarat-Thailand AI Express flight ran out of liquor due to high sales? What officials said

Liquor went out of stock in the inaugural Air India Express flight between Gujarat's Surat and Thailand's capital Bangkok that had 175 passengers and six crew members onboard. Some passengers of the flight had taken to social media, saying the airline ran out of liquor, however, there was no official statement from the Tata Group-owned Air India Express.(PTI)

Officials of the budget airline on Sunday said there were brisk sales of alcohol on the flight from Surat to Bangkok and the stock was not exhausted, as claimed by some on social media.

Liquor consumption is prohibited in Gujarat.

Some passengers of the flight had taken to social media, saying the airline ran out of liquor, however, there was no official statement from the Tata Group-owned Air India Express.

Officials cited in a news agency PTI report, however, said sufficient stock of liquor as well as food onboard.

According to the officials, generally, a passenger is not served more than 100 ml of liquor during a flight.

The airline offers five types of liquor onboard.

A 50 ml of Chivas Regal is priced at ₹600 while 50 ml each of Red Label, Bacardi White Rum and Beefeater Gin cost ₹400. It also offers 330 ml Bira Lager for ₹400.

When it comes to food, passengers can either pre-book or buy during the flight.

Fight over armrest on Air India flight

In another flight-related incident, two passengers on board a Delhi-bound Air India flight from Copenhagen (Denmark) came to blows over armrest space just when the aircraft was about to land at the Indira Gandhi International Airport on Sunday, a source cited by PTI said.

The flight landed at around 7.35 am.

An Air India official said that the passengers had an argument over some issue at its Copenhagen-Delhi flight of Saturday which was later sorted out "amicably".

“The two passengers started an argument over the armrest space in economy class when the cabin crew was serving food and beverages, which turned into a heated exchange. The cabin crew pacified them by giving one of the passengers another seat,” PTI quoted the source as saying.

"However, when the aircraft was about to land in Delhi, the passenger came to collect his baggage from the seat he was sitting earlier, they again started the fight and came to blows," the source added

The number of passengers on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, operating AI 158 (Copenhagen-Delhi) could not be known.

The source, however, said that the flight was almost full.

When contacted, an Air India official said, "There was an argument between the two passengers over some issue but it was resolved amicably. They even shook hands before leaving the airport."