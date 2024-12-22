Two Air India passengers fight over armrest before landing in Delhi: Report

Two passengers on an Air India flight from Copenhagen (Denmark) to Delhi fought over armrest space on Sunday as the plane was about to touch down at Indira Gandhi International Airport. The aircraft touched down, around 7:35 a.m. thereafter, PTI reported. It was impossible to determine how many people were on board the Boeing 787-8 piloting AI 158 (Copenhagen-Delhi).

“The two passengers started an argument over the armrest space in economy class when the cabin crew was serving food and beverages, which turned into a heated exchange. The cabin crew pacified them by giving one of the passengers another seat,” the source told PTI.

"However, when the aircraft was about to land in Delhi, the passenger came to collect his baggage from the seat he was sitting in earlier, they again started the fight and came to blows," the source added.

However, the source told PTI that the aircraft was nearly packed.

When contacted, an Air India official told the agency, “There was an argument between the two passengers over some issue but it was resolved amicably. They even shook hands before leaving the airport.”

November 13: Woman flyer accused Air India flight crew of misconduct

Last month, a 60-year-old woman passenger on board an Air India Express flight from Dubai to Lucknow, reportedly accused the airline staff of misconduct, improper behaviour and even physically assaulting her following an argument over cabin luggage.



In her letter to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Uma Srivastava claimed her cabin luggage was forcibly relocated despite her discontent. The woman passenger accused the staff of misbehaving with her during the flight, and denied her basic facilities such as access to drinking water and washroom facility.