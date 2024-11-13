Menu Explore
Woman flier accuses Air India flight crew of misconduct, assault

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Nov 13, 2024 07:40 AM IST

Uma Srivastava, who was onboard flight IX-194, has written to the Ministry of Civil Aviation seeking its intervention in the matter.

A 60-year-old woman who was flying to Lucknow from Dubai in an Air India Express flight on Sunday has reportedly accused the airline staff of misconduct, improper behaviour and even physically assaulting her following an argument over cabin luggage.

In her letter, she alleged that her cabin luggage was forcibly relocated despite her discontent. She accused the flight staff of misbehaving with her during the flight, and denied her basic facilities such as access to drinking water and washroom facility.

Meanwhile, Kapil Rana, the nodal officer of Air India Express, has apologised to the passenger for the inconvenience and assured her of a proper probe in the matter.

Srivastava added she needed water to take medication, but the crew refused. A ‘revengeful’ crew member also reportedly denied her a blanket.

Upon landing, the situation escalated as Uma was detained by airport security based on a complaint from a crew member. At one point, she alleged that the airline staff physically assaulted her by wringing her hand.

