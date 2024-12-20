Menu Explore
Air India pilot’s suicide: Boyfriend claims that he got her flat door opened, took her to hospital

ByRevu Suresh
Dec 20, 2024 09:37 AM IST

A Delhi man claims he tried to save his girlfriend, an Air India pilot, after she allegedly died by suicide amid claims of harassment in their relationship.

MUMBAI: A Delhi resident arrested by the Mumbai police last month for allegedly abetting the suicide of his 25-year-old girlfriend, an Air India pilot, has claimed in his bail plea that he called a locksmith to open her house door and took her to a hospital to save her life.

Before taking his life, the man wrote a suicide note in Hindi (Representative photo)
Before taking his life, the man wrote a suicide note in Hindi (Representative photo)

The woman was found dead in her Andheri flat last month. Her family alleged that harassment from her boyfriend led to her suicide, stating that he used to publicly abuse her and even tried to control her food habits by not letting her eat non-vegetarian food.

According to the police, a day before the woman’s death, the couple had an argument at her apartment, after which the boyfriend left for Delhi. The woman allegedly called him and told him that she was going to die by suicide. His bail plea said that after she did not answer his calls, he rushed back, got her house door opened, and entered her flat only to find that she had hanged herself. He took her to Seven Hills Hospital in Marol to save her life, but the efforts remained infructuous, the plea added.

The bail plea observed that even if the FIR was taken as it is, it did not indicate abetment to suicide. “The entire custody of the Applicant by itself is contrary to the provisions of law, as even on the face of it and even by stretch of imagination, it cannot be said to be a case of abatement to commit suicide,” (sic) said the bail plea filed through advocate Priyatosh Tiwari.

Tiwari argued that the prosecution had failed to establish anything in the FIR or during the investigation which would prove that his act pertained to abetment to suicide. Stating that the liberty of the applicant was being curtailed without any justified reason, the defence said that he did not need to be kept in jail, as no further investigation was needed.

The boyfriend was arrested by the Powai police after the woman’s family filed a complaint. The couple met while training for their commercial pilot’s license in Delhi. She completed her training and got a job in Air India, after which she moved to Mumbai in 2023.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
