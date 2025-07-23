Income concerns, staff shortage hamper natural farming push: Parliamentary panel

Despite the government’s efforts to scale up natural and climate-resilient farming, a parliamentary panel has flagged persistent income concerns among farmers, gaps in implementation, and staff shortages as key challenges that threaten long-term sustainability. The parliamentary Estimates Committee tabled its report in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. (Sansad TV)

The parliamentary Estimates Committee, in a report tabled in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, observed that despite the government making significant strides in awareness programmes, “financial security remains a significant barrier to the widespread adoption of Natural Farming (NF).”

The committee noted that while financial aid of ₹31,500 to ₹46,500 per hectare over three years is a welcome move, it falls short in covering transition losses from chemical to organic farming. “The ₹31,500 to ₹46,500 per hectare over three years, although a step in the right direction, might not be sufficient to fully alleviate the financial strain farmers experience during the first three to four years, a period in which yields tend to be lower and the economic burden heavier,” the report said.

It called for “a more robust and expanded” support system, and flagged the scarcity of bio-fertilisers as a key hurdle in replicating the Sikkim model of chemical-free cultivation.

The committee praised government outreach to 11.37 lakh farmers and stakeholders through awareness drives but said the benefits of certification schemes like the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) and Participatory Guarantee System (PGSIndia) remain underutilised due to poor farmer awareness.

It also flagged budgetary constraints that have hit the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-led NICRA project, which promotes climate-resilient farming practices. It noted a lack of programme implementation in several districts that are at significant risk from climate change. “Due to budget constraints, NICRA’s adaptation activities have only been implemented in only 151 of 310 high-risk districts, leaving a large number of vulnerable areas unaddressed,” the panel said.

It added that poor adoption of new seed varieties, low awareness, weak distribution, lack of coordination with states and missing large-scale assessments are hampering results. “The Committee express their concern to note that so many regions are being neglected due to financial constraints, particularly when the very survival of agricultural livelihoods in these areas is at risk,” the report said.

As Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) are being used to scale natural farming, the report said funding and staffing shortfalls persist. “This staff shortfall is significantly impairing the KVKs’ ability to effectively carry out their core functions,” it noted, citing 3,500 vacant posts. It also raised concerns about unequal service rules between ICAR and non-ICAR KVKs. “The service conditions for employees in ICAR KVKs differ from those in non-ICAR KVKs, creating an unequal work environment,” the report said.

The NMNF was approved by the Union Cabinet on November 25, 2024, as a Centrally Sponsored Scheme to promote chemical-free farming using livestock and plant inputs. In Parliament, Union minister of state for agriculture Ramnath Thakur recently said more than 10 lakh farmers had joined the initiative.