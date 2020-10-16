e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 16, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Income Tax department raids 38 sites linked to advocate

Income Tax department raids 38 sites linked to advocate

According to a statement issued by the department, advocate Manoj Kuma Singh allegedly received substantial amounts in cash from his clients to settle their disputes.

india Updated: Oct 16, 2020, 08:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The department recovered Rs 3.5 crore cash, incriminating documents pertaining to unaccounted cash transactions and investments made by him over several years, during its searches.
The department recovered Rs 3.5 crore cash, incriminating documents pertaining to unaccounted cash transactions and investments made by him over several years, during its searches.(PTI file photo. Representative image)
         

The Income Tax department on Wednesday raided 38 locations in Delhi and Haryana in connection with a case of ‘unaccounted cash transactions’ involving advocate Manoj Kumar Singh, who specializes in commercial arbitration and alternate dispute resolution.

According to a statement issued by the department, Singh allegedly received substantial amounts in cash from his clients to settle their disputes.

The department recovered Rs 3.5 crore cash, incriminating documents pertaining to unaccounted cash transactions and investments made by him over several years, during its searches. Ten lockers have also been placed under restraint by the department.

Substantial digital data reflecting unaccounted transactions of the assessee (Singh) and his associates, who are financers and builders, has also been recovered, a statement issued by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said.

Investigations have revealed that in one particular case, Singh received “Rs 117 crore from a client in cash, whereas he had shown only Rs 21 crore in his records, which was received through cheque.”

“In another case, he received more than Rs 100 crore in cash from an infrastructure and engineering company for its arbitration proceedings with a public sector company,” the CBDT said.

It added that the unaccounted cash has been invested in the purchase of residential and commercial properties, and in taking over of trusts engaged in running of schools.

“Evidences recovered indicate investment of more than Rs 100 crore in cash in several properties in posh areas in the last two years. The assessee (Singh) and his associates have also purchased several schools and properties, for which also more than Rs 100 crore was paid in cash. He has also taken accommodation entries worth several crores,” CBDT said.

According to the website of his law firm, Singh represents clients in cross border financial disputes and investment disputes.

Singh was not immediately available for comment.

tags
top news
Imran Khan window dresses Pak record on terror, gets groups to change tactics
Imran Khan window dresses Pak record on terror, gets groups to change tactics
CBI, US authorities crack down on fraud scheme targeting American senior citizens
CBI, US authorities crack down on fraud scheme targeting American senior citizens
Centre plans to enrol 250 million migrants through its portal
Centre plans to enrol 250 million migrants through its portal
India has one of lowest Covid-19 deaths per mn population globally: Govt
India has one of lowest Covid-19 deaths per mn population globally: Govt
UP Dalit teen’s body found with limbs tied, kin allege rape
UP Dalit teen’s body found with limbs tied, kin allege rape
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
A Covid-19 twist in Delhi’s fight against bad air?
A Covid-19 twist in Delhi’s fight against bad air?
‘ABD better than Kohli, Smith, Kane, Babar and Joe Root’
‘ABD better than Kohli, Smith, Kane, Babar and Joe Root’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyBigg Boss 14Covid-19 vaccineRCB vs KXIP Live Score, IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In