Income tax returns filing due date extended: Step-by-step guide to file ITR
May 28, 2025 03:37 PM IST
This extension in income tax filing has been done due to significant revisions in ITR forms, system development needs, and TDS credit reflections.
The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for filing ITR for the year 2025-26 to September 15 due to the changes in the forms. The reason for this change was stated as technical reasons, including the necessary system development needed.
Here's step-by-step guide to file ITR online
- Log in to the e-Filing portal using your user ID and password.
- On the user dashboard, go to the e-file and then to the Income Tax Returns and File Income Tax Return option. At this stage, if the PAN is inoperative, the user will get a warning message for the same.
- Next, select the Assessment Year as 2025-26 and Mode of filing as online and then click Continue.
- Select your filing status (Individual/HUF/Others) and click Continue.
- The user has to then choose which type of income tax return is to be filed. In case the user is unaware of which form to choose, you may select ‘Help me decide which ITR form to file’ and proceed.
- Note the list of documents needed to file the ITR applicable to you, and choose the reason for filing ITR.
- For this year, the New Tax Regime will be auto selected, if you want to opt out of it select ‘Yes’ in the Personal Information Section.
- Enter/Edit your income and total deductions details in the different sections. After completing and confirming all the sections of the form, click Proceed.
- After entering the details, the user will be shown the summary of tax computation based on the details provided. If there is tax liability payable you will get the Pay Now and Pay Later options.
- After clicking the Pay Now option, you will be taken to the e-pay Tax page for making a payment.
- After successful payment through e-Filing portal, a success message is displayed. Click Back to Return Filing to complete the filing of ITR.
- You will be shown a preview, after which you will select the declaration check box and proceed. After this, the user will be asked to proceed to validation and then a verification.
- On the ‘Complete your Verification page’, select your preferred option and click Continue.
- Once you e-Verify your return, a success message is displayed along with the Transaction ID and Acknowledgement Number.
