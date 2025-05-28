Income tax returns filing due date extended: Step-by-step guide to file ITR

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) has extended the due date for filing ITR for the year 2025-26 to September 15 due to the changes in the forms. The reason for this change was stated as technical reasons, including the necessary system development needed.

Earlier this month, CBDT introduced the new ITR Form 5 for AY 2025-26 with key changes.(Pixabay/ Representational Image)