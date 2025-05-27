ITR filing extension: CBDT announces new deadline for AY 2025-26

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Tuesday decided to extend the due date of filing of ITRs for the Assessment Year 2025-26, which were due for filing by 31st July 2025, to 15th September 2025. In a statement, CBDT said this extension will provide more time due to significant revisions in ITR forms.(MINT_PRINT)

Reasons for ITR deadline extension

“The notified ITRs for AY 2025-26 have undergone structural and content revisions aimed at simplifying compliance, enhancing transparency, and enabling accurate reporting. These changes have necessitated additional time for system development, integration, and testing of the corresponding utilities,” a statement from CBDT said.

Also read | How to file Income Tax Returns? Step-by-step guide on ITR filing, documents required

“Furthermore, credits arising from TDS statements, due for filing by 31st May 2025, are expected to begin reflecting in early June, limiting the effective window for return filing in the absence of such extension,” it added.

The department said this extension will provide more time due to significant revisions in ITR forms, system development needs, and TDS credit reflections. It also ensures a smoother and more accurate filing experience for everyone.

CBDT said a formal notification to this effect will be issued shortly. “This extension is expected to mitigate the concerns raised by stakeholders and provide adequate time for compliance, thereby ensuring the integrity and accuracy of the return filing process,” it added.

Also read | Inter-state fake billing nexus busted: 2 held in ₹13.41 crore GST evasion case

New ITR Form 5

Earlier this month, CBDT introduced the new ITR Form 5 for AY 2025-26 with key changes. Notable revision was the introduction of a split within the Schedule-Capital Gain, mandating taxpayers to report capital gains before and after July 23rd, 2024.

Also read | CBDT to closely monitor top taxpayers, crack down on bogus deductions

New changes allowed for the conditional reporting of capital losses incurred during share buybacks. This is applicable when the corresponding dividend income from these buybacks is being declared as “income from other sources,” particularly for transactions occurring after October 1st, 2024.

The new Form 5 has a specific reference to section 44BBC of the Income Tax Act and requires specifying the Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) section code within Schedule-TDS.