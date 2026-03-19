A parliamentary panel on Wednesday recommended the central government to take “concrete, time-bound steps” to ensure that by 2030, public expenditure on education increases to 6% of the Gross Domestic Products (GDP), a target set by the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, while noting that the current spending, both by the Centre and states, stands at 4.06% of the GDP. Increase education spending to 6% of GDP: Parliamentary panel to Cent

The panel also recommended that the Centre more than double research and development (R&D) spending from 0.64% to 1.5% of GDP. It added that the expenditure on education was lower than key Brics countries like Brazil (5.62%) and South Africa (6.16%).

The 31-member parliamentary standing committee on education, women, children, youth and sports is headed by Congress MP Digvijaya Singh. In its ‘demands for grants of the department of higher education, ministry of education for 2026-27’ presented to Parliament on Wednesday, the panel expressed its concerns over “alarming” 73.9% cut in the capital head (amount dedicated to long-term, non-recurring investments that create assets or reduce liabilities) of the department in its allocated budget from ₹10.27 crore in budget estimate (BE) 2025-26 to ₹2.68 crore in BE 2026-27, and recommended a five-year capital investment plan with direct capital allocation from BE 2027-28.

The panel flagged 67.6% staff shortages at the University Grants Commission, “severely” impacting the commission’s capacity to discharge its functions. It has also expressed concerns over 63.6% vacancies at All India Council for Technical Education.

The panel has flagged poor global outcomes under the Institutions of Eminence (IoE) scheme as no Indian university is in QS top 100. It has recommended annual accountability reports, strict monitoring (including for private IoEs), time-bound global benchmarks, and linking future funding to measurable gains in research, faculty quality and internationalisation.

Flagging zero spending under the National Digital University (NDU) despite allocations of ₹100 crore in 2024-25 and ₹25 crore in 2025-26, the panel has sought a time-bound rollout plan and clarity on mandate, while recommending its complement — to not compete with Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) by focusing on credit-based online degrees and micro-credentials.

The panel welcomed the announcement in the Union budget 2026-27 for a girls’ STEM hostel in every district and asked the ministry to finalise a detailed rollout plan with funding model, timelines and eligibility norms, while prioritising low female Gross Enrolment Rate (GER), aspirational, Naxal-affected and tribal districts, and ensuring high-speed internet access in all hostels.

The panel backed entry of foreign universities in India but called for strict oversight, mandating reinvestment of surplus in India, balanced curricula, and regular reviews of quality, fees, diversity and compliance to ensure alignment with national priorities. There are 19 campuses of foreign universities in India, of which three are fully operational.

School Education

In its report on the action taken by school education department as suggested in its March 2025 report, the panel has flagged 22,298 unrecognised schools violating the Right to Education (RTE) Act and a high out-of-school children count of 11.7 lakh, urging strict state action and reforms for real-time tracking of such students in the UDISE+ portal.

The panel flagged the “sudden stoppage” of school meals after Class 8 under the mid-day meal PM Poshan Scheme, urging its extension to Class 10 and to Class 12 within five years, citing adolescent nutrition needs, drop-out risks (especially among girls), and its impact on learning outcomes.