Increased rainfall over northwest India likely in next two days: IMD

Active monsoon conditions are likely to continue over central India and along the west coast during the next 5 days and an increase of rainfall over northwest India is likely on July 9 and 10, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Friday.

The prolonged spell of widespread and heavy rain over the west coast and central India is linked to development of consecutive cyclonic circulations and low-pressure systems that are enhancing rainfall over the region.

A cyclonic circulation is lying over southwest Rajasthan and its neighbourhood in lower tropospheric levels. The monsoon trough is active and south of its normal position.

An east-west shear zone is running along the mid tropospheric levels tilting southwards with height across North Peninsular India. An off-shore trough at mean sea level is also running from south Gujarat coast to Karnataka coast. A cyclonic circulation is lying over northwest and adjoining west central Bay of Bengal off south Odisha north Andhra Pradesh coasts in lower and mid tropospheric levels tilting southwestwards.

Under their influence, widespread rainfall and thunderstorm/lightning with isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Kerala, Mahe, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam, Telangana and Karnataka during next 5 days, IMD said.

Continuous rains can trigger localised flooding in these regions, experts said.

“Monsoon surge is very active over the west coast. There is a low pressure area over south Pakistan. Another intense low pressure area is likely to develop over Odisha on July 10 or 11 which may become a well marked low. These weather systems are bringing a lot of rain to the region. The monsoon trough which is to the south of its normal position leading to intense rainfall over central India is likely to shift northwards during the weekend. There will be moisture feed from both Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal over northwest India so we can expect good rains over the weekend across the region including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, UP and parts of Rajasthan,” explained Mahesh Palawat, vice president, climate change and meteorology, Skymet Weather.

IMD has issued an orange warning for many parts of northwest India on Saturday and Sunday which suggests authorities should be prepared for heavy rain. It has also warned of localised flooding, mudslides and landslides over the west coast.

Monsoon deficiency over the country presently is 2% with 13% excess over south peninsula; 4% deficiency over central India; 3% deficiency over northwest India and 4% excess over east and northeast India.