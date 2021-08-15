India to meet climate goals, be green hydrogen hub: Modi on Independence Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on the occasion of India's 74th Independence Day on Sunday that it is the only country among the G-20 nations that is on the path of meeting its climate goals.

Addressing the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced his government's decision to set up the National Hydrogen Mission, with an aim for India to become the new global hub and the exporter of green hydrogen.

“Not only will green hydrogen be the basis of green growth through green jobs but it will also set an example for the world towards clean energy transition,” he said.

The Prime Minister also set the country a target of 2047 — when India would celebrate its 100th Independence day — to achieve self-reliance in energy production through a mix of electric mobility, gas-based economy, doping ethanol in petrol to make the country a hub for hydrogen production.

“India is not energy independent. It spends over ₹12 lakh crore every year on importing energy. As we celebrate 75 years of Independence, we have to ensure that India becomes self reliant in energy production, too,” PM Modi said.

The roadmap for that is to increase usage of natural gas in the economy, setting up a network of CNG and piped natural gas networks across India, blending 20% ethanol in petrol and electric mobility, the Prime Minister said.

Highlighting that the country has achieved a milestone of 100 gigawatts of renewable energy capacity ahead of the target of 450 gigawatts by 2030, the Prime Minister said, “The world believes in India's leadership in environmental issues and International Solar Alliance is an example of that.”

Modi said India gives equal emphasis to environmental security as to national security. “Be it biodiversity or land neutrality, climate change or waste recycling, organic farming, India is progressing in all these sectors,” the Prime Minister told the nation from the Red Fort.

He also said the country aims to become a net-zero carbon emitter by 2030 and highlighted that work was underway for 100% electrification of Indian Railways.

“Our actions today will determine our future. Our today will set the theme of our 100 years of India's Independence,” said the Prime Minister to conclude his speech.