Independence Day 2021: India gets official website for celebrations, features 360-degree VR

The central government has revealed a new website for the 75th Independence Day celebrations this year -- indianidc2021.mod.gov.in. The website was launched by defence secretary Dr Ajay Kumar on August 3 to mark the upcoming Independence Day 2021 celebrations, according to a government release. The website will serve as a platform to connect Indians all over the world to celebrate the national festival, the release stated, adding that a mobile app for the Independence Day Celebrations (IDC), 2021, will soon be launched as well.

To achieve this purpose, the website is integrating for the first time ever virtual reality (VR) feature to show off the Independence Day celebrations from the Red Fort in New Delhi in a 360-degree format. People can use this feature even without having a VR gadget, the government release said.

The Independence Day celebration platform also provides a host of other features, including a special IDC radio, gallery, interactive filters, e-books on deeds of gallantry, 50 years of 1971 victory, and blogs on the freedom movement, wars and war memorials. Once logged in, netizens will be able to know every single detail related to the Independence Day event -- including minute-to-minute programme, route map, parking details, RSVP and details of other activities. The programme calendar for all initiatives taken by various ministries to mark the occasion is also available on the platform.

The Independence Day platform utilises a unique web-based RSVP system, which will generate a QR code for each invitation card. The invitee can use their smartphone devices to scan the said code and proceed on to the relevant web portal through the web link which will be automatically generated. The invitees will also be allowed to submit their willingness to attend the function through the same portal.

"The platform is freely accessible to all and provides updates and information regarding activities centred around the IDC 2021," the government stated in the official press release. "It encompasses the entire Indian diaspora as if they were a part of the celebrations in person. It is an attempt to engage people of all ages, especially the youth."

The Independence Day celebration platform aims to imbibe the "culture of togetherness" among the masses so that they can celebrate this landmark occasion and unite under the common identity of being Indians, said defence secretary Kumar while speaking on the occasion. He also shed light on a number of activities planned in the run-up to IDC 2021, including an all-women mountaineering expedition at Mount Manirang, 75 medical camps organised by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and statue cleaning activities carried out by the National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets at 75 places across the country.