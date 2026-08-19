Did some Punjab schools skip Independence Day celebrations? NHRC seeks report

The National Human Rights Commission of India (NHRC), through its Bench headed by Priyank Kanoongo, has sought a detailed report from the Punjab government over allegations that Independence Day was not observed in some government schools across the state.

The Punjab government has been directed to submit state-wise, district-wise and school-wise information on the observance of Independence Day on 15 August. (HT archieve)

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The complaint focuses on government schools in rural, remote and border areas where Independence Day celebrations were allegedly not held. The NHRC is examining whether this resulted in children studying in these schools being denied an opportunity to take part in the national celebrations, news agency ANI reported.

NHRC examines equal opportunities for children

The Bench has asked the Punjab government to determine whether children in border and remote areas received the same educational, cultural and civic opportunities linked to Independence Day as children elsewhere in the state.

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The state government has been directed to submit state-wise, district-wise and school-wise information on the observance of Independence Day on 15 August. The details must include the number of government schools where the national flag was hoisted, the National Anthem was sung and students took part in the celebrations.

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{{^usCountry}} The government has also been asked to list schools where the prescribed activities were not held and provide reasons for the non-compliance. Details sought from rural and border schools {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The government has also been asked to list schools where the prescribed activities were not held and provide reasons for the non-compliance. Details sought from rural and border schools {{/usCountry}}

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The NHRC Bench has specifically directed the verification of government schools in rural, remote and border areas. It has also sought information on any disparity in the opportunities available to children studying in these locations.

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The Bench observed that occasions such as Independence Day give children an opportunity to learn about India's freedom struggle, the Constitution, national symbols, civic duties, national unity and democratic values.

Four-week deadline

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The Chief Secretary, Punjab, has been directed to submit a detailed Action Taken/Compliance Report within four weeks.

The Bench has also sought relevant information from the Ministry of Education, Government of India, and informed the Ministry of Home Affairs for appropriate action.

The NHRC Bench of Priyank Kanoongo is seeking to establish whether children in border areas were denied equal opportunities to participate in the observance of the national festival solely because of the geographical location of their schools.

(With ANI inputs)