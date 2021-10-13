Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar extends support to TMC in Goa
india news

Independent MLA Prasad Gaonkar extends support to TMC in Goa

Though Prasad Gaonkar didn’t formally join the party, a few of his supporters including his brother Sandesh Gaonkar joined and was welcomed into the Trinamool Congress.
Prasad Gaonkar is a first-time MLA representing the Sanguem constituency. He had begun this term by supporting the BJP, but later withdrew his support after former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar fell ill. (TWITTER.)
Published on Oct 13, 2021 05:32 PM IST
By HT Correspondent

An independent MLA, Prasad Gaonkar, announced that he would extend support to the Trinamool Congress, the latest entrant in Goa’s political sphere and claimed that it was only Mamata Banerjee who could ensure the defeat of the BJP in the 2024 assembly elections.

Gaonkar, who is a first-time MLA representing the Sanguem constituency had begun this term by supporting the BJP, but later withdrew his support after former Goa CM Manohar Parrikar fell ill and remained an independent MLA largely supporting opposition causes during his tenure.

Goankar had earlier briefly been with the Congress and a bunch of his supporters had joined the Congress largely due to the patronage of Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat.

On Wednesday, however, he announced he was supporting the TMC but was not formally joining the party at least for now.

“I am here to support Didi’s leadership and to strengthen it. I wish to announce that I will support her to take her leadership forward,” Gaonkar declared at a press conference in the presence of TMC MP Derek O’Brien and local unit head Luizinho Faleiro.

“In 2017, I entered the assembly, but I haven’t been able to bring about change. I had supported Parrikar but the last five years have been wasted. You see what is going on around the country and in Goa, the way things are moving. We have to change this. This can only come through Didi in 2024,” Gaonkar said.

Though Gaonkar didn’t formally join the party, a few of his supporters including his brother Sandesh Gaonkar joined and was welcomed into the Trinamool Congress.

Prasad Gaonkar is expected to join the party closer to the elections.

