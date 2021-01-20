IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / India a ‘bipartisan success story’: Biden’s pick for secretary of state
Antony J. Blinken. (REUTERS)
Antony J. Blinken. (REUTERS)
india news

India a ‘bipartisan success story’: Biden’s pick for secretary of state

Antony Blinken, the nominee for the post of secretary of state, said China is the “most significant challenge” to the US
READ FULL STORY
By Rezaul H Laskar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 05:34 PM IST

China presents the “most significant challenge” to the US whereas India has been a “bipartisan success story” with which the incoming Biden administration can deepen cooperation in many ways, Antony Blinken, the nominee for the post of secretary of state, has said.

Blinken, a career diplomat who served as deputy national security advisor and deputy secretary of state under former president Barack Obama, made the remarks during a hearing before the US Senate foreign relations committee to confirm him for the position.

His remarks signalled that the Biden administration is likely to adopt an approach towards India and China that is largely on the lines of the position assumed by President Donald Trump, though experts have said president-elect Joe Biden is likely to be less confrontational than his predecessor.

Also Read: How inauguration day 2021 will be the most unique in American history

“As we look at China, there is no doubt that it poses the most significant challenge of any nation state to the US in terms of our interests, the interests of the American people,” Blinken said in response to questions from senators.

The US-China relationship includes “rising adversarial aspects”, some competitive aspects and some cooperative aspects when it is in the mutual interest of both countries to work together, he said.

On India, Blinken adopted a position that has been trotted out by many senior American leaders in recent years – that the relationship with New Delhi has widespread bipartisan support in Washington, or backing from both the Republican and Democratic parties.

“I think India has been very much been a bipartisan success story over successive administrations. It started...toward the end of the Clinton administration, after the nuclear tests when relations were put back on a better footing,” he said.

“I think there are many ways in which we can deepen that cooperation to pursue the path that successive administrations have put us on,” he added.

Blinken noted that Biden had, as a senator, led the efforts in the foreign relations committee to push through the India-US civil nuclear deal under then president George W Bush. “I think during the Obama administration, we deepened cooperation with India, particularly in the defence procurement area, also on information-sharing,” he said.

The Trump administration had carried forward the cooperation, including “with this concept of an Indo-Pacific and to make sure that we were working with India so that no country in the region, including China, could challenge its sovereignty and also working with it on concerns that we share about terrorism”, Blinken said.

One area with potential for greater collaboration is climate change, he said. India is poised to catch up to China in terms of the emissions over the next two or three decades, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been a strong advocate of renewable energy and technologies, creating strong potential for jointly working in this area, he said.

Blinken endorsed the tough stance taken by Trump towards China but said he differed on the methods adopted by the outgoing president in a number of areas. The US has to start by approaching China “from a position of strength, not weakness” and this has to be done by working with allies, leading international institutions, and standing up for values such as human rights in Xinjiang and the trampling of democracy in Hong Kong, he said.

“I also believe President Trump was right in taking a tougher approach to China. I disagree very much with the way that he went about it in a number of areas but the basic principle was the right one and I think that’s actually helpful to our foreign policy,” he said.

For decades, China had a policy of “hiding their hand and biding their time” in terms of asserting its interests beyond the country’s borders, but following the rise of President Xi Jinping, the “hiding and biding has gone away and they are much more assertive in making clear that they seek to become in effect the leading country in the world and sets the norms”, Blinken said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
An NGO distributed notebooks with Veer Savarkar’s photo and brief sketch on his life among students in the school in Malwasa in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh.(HT Photos)
An NGO distributed notebooks with Veer Savarkar’s photo and brief sketch on his life among students in the school in Malwasa in Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh.(HT Photos)
india news

Savarkar portrait in UP Legislative Council picture gallery sparks row

By Rajesh Kumar Singh
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:50 PM IST
  • The Legislative Council chairman has asked the principal secretary to submit a report on the issue within seven days after a Congress member objected to the installation of Savarkar’s portrait in the Council picture gallery.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The deceased were identified as Gajpal Singh, 28, a resident of Pali district in Rajasthan and pilot Balchnad Dangi, a resident of Rajgarh district of MP. (FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).(Representaional Photo)
The deceased were identified as Gajpal Singh, 28, a resident of Pali district in Rajasthan and pilot Balchnad Dangi, a resident of Rajgarh district of MP. (FILE PHOTO) (Image used for representation).(Representaional Photo)
india news

Two killed in paragliding accident in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:38 PM IST
  • A magisterial inquiry has been ordered in the matter, said the collector. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed his condolence after hearing about the accident.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
Police line tape. Crime scene investigation. Forensic science.(Getty Images)
india news

3 women in shelter home in Chhattisgarh accuse staff of harassment

By Ritesh Mishra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:32 PM IST
  • Police have not registered any case in this regard and said that they will record the women's statement on Thursday before launching an investigation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB FROM OFFICIAL YOUTUBE CHANNEL OF PM MODI** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launches pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_16_2021_000040B)(PTI)
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB FROM OFFICIAL YOUTUBE CHANNEL OF PM MODI** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually launches pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive, in New Delhi, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. (PTI Photo)(PTI01_16_2021_000040B)(PTI)
india news

'Will work with President Biden to strengthen India-US partnership': PM Modi

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:16 PM IST
  • The Biden administration has signalled that it sees China as the main challenge and that it will work to enhance the partnership with India, including working together to ensure an open and secure Indo-Pacific.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Arrested computer hacker and cyber criminal with handcuffs, close up of hands(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
india news

Ghaziabad court awards death penalty to man for toddler’s rape and murder

By Peeyush Khandelwal
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:05 PM IST
  • The police filed the charge sheet in the case on December 16, 2020 and charges were framed on December 24, 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
PM Modi said that he is committed to working with US President Joe Biden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights.
PM Modi said that he is committed to working with US President Joe Biden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights.
india news

Inauguration day: PM Modi, other Indian leaders wish Joe Biden, Kamala Harris

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 20, 2021 11:36 PM IST
PM Modi said that India-US partnership is based on shared values and both countries have a "substantial and multifaceted bilateral agenda".
READ FULL STORY
Close
On July 8 last year, the petition first came up for hearing before the Supreme Court when the bench agreed to consider it and allowed a copy of the petition to be supplied to the Solicitor General. (REUTERS)
On July 8 last year, the petition first came up for hearing before the Supreme Court when the bench agreed to consider it and allowed a copy of the petition to be supplied to the Solicitor General. (REUTERS)
india news

Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea against fake godmen

By Abraham Thomas
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:28 PM IST
  • The petition styled as a public interest litigation (PIL) was filed by a Secunderabad resident Dumpala Ramreddy who was upset over his daughter being kept in an ashram run by a self-styled godman based in Delhi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The group of men destroying a toilet complex in Saharanpur.(HT PHOTO)
The group of men destroying a toilet complex in Saharanpur.(HT PHOTO)
india news

UP police file FIR against 8 for demolishing toilet near temple in Saharanpur

By S Raju
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:19 PM IST
  • The group of men who demolished the toilet complex are said to be right-wing activists who were upset that it was built near a temple.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The FIR was lodged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as well as relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.(Videograb )
The FIR was lodged under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as well as relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.(Videograb )
india news

13-year-old gang-raped in Odisha’s Cuttack, 2 detained

By Debabrata Mohanty
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 10:05 PM IST
After repeated sexual assaults, the girl fell sick and it was then that her parents got to know about the incident, said police.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The leopard eluded three cages to attack the woman. (Representational image/HT PHOTO.)
The leopard eluded three cages to attack the woman. (Representational image/HT PHOTO.)
india news

Leopard kills 50-year-old woman in Uttarakhand’s Almora

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:52 PM IST
  • The Uttarakhand forest department had declared leopard a man-eater on January 9.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
india news

Suvendu Adhikari accuses TMC of malpractice in 2019 Lok Sabha polls

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:30 PM IST
  • At a rally in Hooghly district, Suvendu Adhikari alleged that the TMC did not allow district administration to count the votes in 16 electronic voting machines (EVM) in the Arambagh Lok Sabha constituency in 2019.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Several FIRs have been filed against the web series for allegedly inappropriate depiction of Hindu deities. Many organizations have demanded a ban on the series.(Videograb)
Several FIRs have been filed against the web series for allegedly inappropriate depiction of Hindu deities. Many organizations have demanded a ban on the series.(Videograb)
india news

Maharashtra minister says police will investigate case against Tandav

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:28 PM IST
Anil Deshmukh said that the UP police had sought permission from them for the investigation in Mumbai in three cases lodged against Tandav.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar arrives for his 80th birthday celebration, organised by party workers in Mumbai, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI12-12-2020_000109B)(PTI)
Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar arrives for his 80th birthday celebration, organised by party workers in Mumbai, Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. (PTI Photo/Shashank Parade)(PTI12-12-2020_000109B)(PTI)
india news

BJP a threat to nation’s unity: NCP supremo Sharad Pawar

By Gerard de Souza
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 09:05 PM IST
  • Sharad Pawar said that his party was looking to form an anti-BJP alliance ahead of the Goa assembly election early next year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (fourth from right) handing over a cheque to a beneficiary of Re-SVAYEM at an event in Guwahati on Wednesday. (Twitter/Himanta Biswa Sarma)
Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal (fourth from right) handing over a cheque to a beneficiary of Re-SVAYEM at an event in Guwahati on Wednesday. (Twitter/Himanta Biswa Sarma)
india news

Assam launches self-employment scheme of 1000 crore to help 2 lakh youth

By Utpal Parashar
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:42 PM IST
  • The scheme was part of the BJP-led government’s budget speech in 2017-18, but instead of benefitting 100,000 young men as planned it managed to get only around 7,000 beneficiaries due to lack of adequate support from banks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The 4 soldiers were injured in Pakistani shelling. (Reuters File Photo)
The 4 soldiers were injured in Pakistani shelling. (Reuters File Photo)
india news

4 soldiers injured in Pak shelling in Akhnoor, but no infiltration bid: Army

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 20, 2021 08:33 PM IST
  • The Army denied reports in a section of the media that there was a major infiltration bid in the Keri Battal area in Akhnoor on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday in which three militants were killed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP