India acutely aware of human cost of terrorism, says Muraleedharan at UN debate

India is acutely aware of the socio-economic and human cost of terrorism, having been a victim of state-sponsored cross-border terrorism for the past three decades.

Addressing the UN Security Council debate on terrorism, minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan said India has been at the forefront of the global fight against terrorism.

“India has been contributing proactively to further international co-operation to combat financing of terrorism. In 2018, we contributed $5,50,000 to UNOCT’s programmes targeting capacity building of countries in East & Southern Africa and in 2021, we contributed $1 Million,” he said.

India is currently the Chair of the Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee for 2022 and will host diplomats of the 15-nation UN body, including US, China and Russia, for a special meeting on counter-terrorism to be held in Mumbai and New Delhi on October 28-29 .

“The meeting will contribute positively towards creating a global architecture, which is fit for purpose and effectively responds to new tech tools deployed by terrorists and its backers against open, diverse and pluralistic societies,” he said.

Muraleedharan was addressing the UN Security Council debate on ‘Peace and Security in Africa: Strengthening the fight against the financing of armed groups and terrorists through the illicit trafficking of natural resources’, chaired by Gabon.

