India adds 16,156 new Covid-19 cases; highest single-day rise since October 23

India's daily caseload of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crossed the 16,000-mark after five days with 16,156 new cases in the past 24 hours, pushing the caseload to 34,231,809, according to the Union health ministry's update at 8am on Thursday. Previously, the daily infection count crossed the 16,000-mark when 16,326 cases were reported last Saturday (October 23).

Over 17,000 patients recovered from the illness while 733 succumbed to the viral disease during the 24-hour span, taking the total number of recoveries and deaths to 33,614,434 and 456,386, respectively. The active cases, which stand at 160,989, have been the lowest in 243 days and constitute 0.48% of the caseload.

The overall Covid-19 recovery rate in India is at 98.2%, the highest since March last year. On the other hand, the daily positivity rate, which is currently at 1.25%, has been below the 2% mark for the past 24 days.

Thursday's infection count was 2,705 more than that of Wednesday's when 13,451 people were detected as carrying the Covid-19 virus. The death toll on Thursday was also 148 more than that of Wednesday's when 585 deaths were recorded to have succumbed to the disease.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said on Thursday that 604,498,405 samples have been tested till now of which nearly 1.3 million samples were tested in the past 24 hours.

On the vaccination front, authorities have administered a total of 1,040,499,873 vaccine doses to eligible beneficiaries. Of these, 723,497,151 beneficiaries have received the first dose while the remaining 317,002,722 are fully vaccinated. Over 4.9 million beneficiaries were inoculated in the previous 24 hours.

The Union health ministry informed on Thursday that over 1.08 billion vaccine doses have been provided to states and Union territories so far through the Centre's free-of-cost channel and direct state procurement category. While over 118.1 balance and unutilised doses are still available with the states/UTs to be administered, the ministry added.

