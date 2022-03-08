India adds 3,993 new Covid-19 cases, lowest since May 2020

India on Tuesday registered 3,993 new Covid-19 (coronavirus) cases - the lowest in 662 days - according to a bulletin by the health ministry. This is the second day in a row the country has recorded under 5,000 daily cases. On Monday, India reported 4,362cases and 66 deaths.

The tally of active cases stands at 49,948 and comprises 0.12 per cent of the total infections.

The death toll climbed to 5,15,210. The current recovery rate stands at 98.68 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 0.46 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.68 per cent, according to the ministry.

The cumulative doses of vaccines administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive have exceeded 179.13 crores.

India's Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.