India administers 8.8mn Covid vaccine doses, highest ever in a single day

India on Monday administered at least 8.82 million (88.13 lakh) doses under its nationwide coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination drive, said union ministry of health and family welfare, making it the highest ever number of vaccinations in a single day since the start of the drive on January 16 this year.

“Along with this, India’s COVID-19 vaccination coverage achieved 55 crore milestone yesterday (Monday). Cumulatively, 554,730,609 vaccine doses have been administered through 6,212,108 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7am today (Tuesday),” said the union health ministry in a statement.

The previous high was on June 21 when around 8.6 million jabs were administered in a single day after the new phase of universalization of Covid-19 vaccination commenced.

“The union government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country,” the ministry said in the statement.

According to government data, at least 8.1 million health workers have received the second vaccine dose so far. In the first phase, health workers were prioritised for vaccination.

On February 2, all frontline workers, including police personnel, civic workers etc., were included as part of the first phase of the vaccination drive.

According to government data, 12.2 million second dose jabs were administered to frontline workers.

In the 18-45 years category, around 16 million people have received their second vaccine dose; and among the remaining population group (45-59 and above 60 years), about 86 million have received their second vaccine dose to date, shows government data.

“With vaccine supplies and logistical arrangements gradually improving , the daily numbers are going to go up. It was expected. We have the capacity and capability to do more in a single day and it will see further increase in coming weeks,” said a government official aware of the matter, on condition of anonymity.