India, Afghanistan to plan agriculture, livestock collaboration, form a ‘Joint Working Group’

India and Afghanistan have agreed to work towards setting up a Joint Working Group to prepare a long-term roadmap for cooperation in agriculture and livestock, as the two countries look to expand collaboration in areas ranging from seeds and irrigation to research and agri-trade.

The Afghan side reportedly sought India’s support to improve wheat productivity through advanced seed technologies and research collaboration. (File Photo/ PIB)

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The decision was taken during bilateral talks between Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Afghanistan’s minister of agriculture, irrigation and livestock, Mawlawi Ataullah Omari, in New Delhi on Wednesday.

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The proposed group will facilitate regular institutional engagement and identify new areas of cooperation based on the priorities of both countries, the agriculture ministry said in a release. The Afghan side reportedly sought India’s support to improve wheat productivity through advanced seed technologies and research collaboration. In response, Chouhan said India was ready to support Afghanistan with quality wheat, maize and potato seeds, climate-resilient and biofortified crop varieties, and the scientific expertise of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

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{{^usCountry}} Water management and climate-resilient agriculture were also taken up during the meeting. According to the release, Afghanistan sought cooperation in irrigation, water harvesting and watershed development to tackle water scarcity and climate change. Chouhan said India was willing to share its experience in micro-irrigation, rainwater harvesting, farm ponds, check dams and efficient water-use technologies. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Water management and climate-resilient agriculture were also taken up during the meeting. According to the release, Afghanistan sought cooperation in irrigation, water harvesting and watershed development to tackle water scarcity and climate change. Chouhan said India was willing to share its experience in micro-irrigation, rainwater harvesting, farm ponds, check dams and efficient water-use technologies. {{/usCountry}}

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The two sides also discussed expanding collaboration in agricultural research, education and capacity building.

Addressing reporters after the meeting, Chouhan said India and Afghanistan shared “very old and historic relations” and held “very friendly” discussions on deepening agricultural ties.