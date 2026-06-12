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India again summons US diplomat, slams use of ‘lethal force’ that killed 3 sailors

MEA said a strong protest was lodged about the “continuing attacks” by US forces on commercial vessels that have led to “avoidable loss” of three Indian lives

Updated on: Jun 12, 2026 04:39 pm IST
By Rezaul H Laskar, New delhi
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India on Friday summoned the most senior American diplomat in New Delhi for the second time this week to protest attacks by US forces on merchant vessels in West Asia that have killed three Indian seafarers, reflecting growing public anger over the issue.

FILE PHOTO: Ships and boats in the Strait of Hormuz, Musandam, Oman, May 1, 2026. (REUTERS)

US chargé d’affaires Jason Meeks was summoned to the external affairs ministry at around 2 pm and additional secretary (Americas) Nagaraj Naidu registered a strong protest over the US attacks that continued even after Meeks had been summoned on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter said.

“A strong protest was lodged with [Meeks] regarding the continuing attacks by US naval forces on commercial vessels carrying Indian mariners in the Gulf of Oman, which have already resulted in the tragic and avoidable loss of three Indian lives,” the external affairs ministry said in a statement.

None of the three vessels was Indian-flagged – Marivex and Settebello were Palau-flagged while Jalveer was Guinea-Bissau-flagged – but all had Indian crew members.

Three Indian crew members of Settebello who were reported missing were confirmed dead on Thursday, hours after US forces struck Jalveer. Among the dead was Aditya Sharma, a 23-year-old resident of Himachal Pradesh who was a deck cadet or apprentice training to become a licensed ship officer.

Omani armed forces rescued more than 60 Indian crew members from the three vessels, including 24 from Marivex, 21 from Settebello, and 20 from Jalveer.

The external affairs ministry issued a statement on Wednesday to condemn the strike on Settebello though it didn’t say who was behind the attack.

Public anger has grown over the attacks by the US – India’s partner in the Quad grouping and a strategic partner in efforts to ensure an open and free Indo-Pacific – especially after the deaths of the three seafarers. Former foreign secretary Kanwal Sibal, in a social media post, called for pressure to be mounted on the US instead of any defence of “its action at the cost of Indian lives”.

“Whatever the sins of Iran, the US blockade is illegal.” Sibal also noted that the US Central Command had expressed “no regret” over the death of Indian seamen.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Rezaul H Laskar

Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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