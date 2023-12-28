INDIA alliance to contest on all seats in LS polls: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal chief minister and Trinamool Congress's supremo Mamata Banerjee has said that the INDIA alliance will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in all constituencies, reported news agency ANI. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee ((ANI Photo))

"No agenda, no leadership, and no strategy...INDIA alliance will contest on all seats across the country," Mamata said while addressing a rally on Thursday.

While speaking at a public meeting in Chakla in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district, the West Bengal CM emphasised that she has been already giving five kilograms of rice to all the poor which BJP has been announcing in their election campaigns.

"During the election, the BJP announced that they would give 5 kg rice but we have been giving that from the beginning...," she said.

During her address, Mamata highlighted that the BJP-led central government had stopped giving funds to West Bengal state but despite that she kept the MGNREGA scheme going for 45 days.

"The central government has stopped all flow of funds to the state. They did not even pay for those who have worked for 100 days. We, under the initiative of the state government, have kept it going for 45 days in every manner, so that people can earn their living," she said.

The West Bengal chief minister further talked about the welfare schemes that her government has implemented since coming to power in 2021.

"After we formed the government in 2021, we have given free ration, Swastha Sathi card, Laxmir Bhandar as promised. We have started giving smart cards to students as promised. Every student gets a Sabuj Sathi cycle when she is in Class 9 and a smart phone in Class 12," said Mamata.

"We give ₹25000 to poor women, regardless of their religion or community, if they are unmarried. Under the Kanyashree scheme, after studying till the age of 18, girl students get ₹25000 in their bank accounts if they are unmarried. Today, women do not need to worry. They are the pride of our society. Scholarships are given when women are in class 12 and even when they are in college or university," she added.

Mamata also asked TMC workers to reach out to the people, mix with them and complete the works for people's welfare. She said the party's work is not to serve oneself but the people.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led NDA is aiming to form a government at the centre for the third consecutive term by winning a majority in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.