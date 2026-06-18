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India always on side of peace: PM after talks with Zelenskyy

During a G7 meeting, Modi emphasized India's support for peace and restoring trade with Ukraine, highlighting cooperation potential with Zelensky.

Published on: Jun 18, 2026 06:52 am IST
By HT Correspondent
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New Delhi: India will always be on the side of peace, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting on the margins of the G7 Summit in France on Wednesday, while calling for restoring bilateral trade relations to pre-war levels.

India always on side of peace: PM after talks with Zelenskyy

The two leaders have spoken on phone several times since Modi’s maiden visit to Ukraine in August 2024 and a meeting on the margins of the UN General Assembly in September the same year, and this was their first face-to-face encounter after a long gap.

Modi noted in a social media post after the meeting that India and Ukraine have been engaging extensively in recent times, and said this is reflected in different areas of cooperation.

“Our talks today were about reviewing different aspects of our cooperation. We both agree that trade ties need to be restored to what they were in the pre-war time. Also reiterated that India will always be on the side of peace, placing the values of humanity over everything else,” Modi said.

 
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