In France, PM Modi stresses on India’s diversity, democracy during address to diaspora

The friendship between India and France is “unbreakable”; it is rooted in history and spans the most modern of sectors from space to digital; and both countries are dealing with challenges of the 21st century together, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Seine Musicale in Boulogne-Billancourt, Paris suburb, on Thursday. (AFP)

Modi also hailed India as both the “mother of democracy” and a “model of diversity”, suggested that this diversity was the basis of India’s strength, outlined the domestic transformation in India, and recognised the Indian diaspora’s contribution in both adding to Indian capabilities and deepening the Indian imprint globally.

Addressing a community gathering at La Seine Musicale in Paris hours after arriving in France, Modi said, to chants of Bharat mata ki Jai, that he felt he had come home. His speech focused on three themes — the bilateral relationship, India’s domestic story; and the role of the diaspora.

“I have come to France many times but this time, it is special. Tomorrow is the French national day. I congratulate the people of France and thank them for inviting me on this special occasion. Today, PM Elisabeth Borne came to receive me at the airport and tomorrow, I will participate in the national day parade with my friend, President Macron. This is not just a sign of a connection between the two leaders but a reflection of the unbreakable friendship between India and France,” Modi said.

He pointed out that men and women of all of India’s armed services will participate in the parade and there could be no better way to celebrate the 25 years of the bilateral strategic partnership. Modi recalled how, during his visit in 2015, he had paid homage to those Indian soldiers who had given up their lives to defend France during the First World War — and said that one of the regiments that contributed men then, the Punjab Regiment, would be participating in the parade on Friday.

But moving to the contemporary period, Modi highlighted the expansive collaboration between India and France in space, clean energy, clean transportation, circular economy, and announced that the two countries have struck an agreement on the use of India’s unified payment interface (UPI) in France, beginning from the Eiffel Tower.

Modi also spoke of Indian democracy and diversity. “India is the mother of democracy and model of diversity. This is a great strength of ours.” Giving the specific example of linguistic diversity, he said that India had more than 100 languages and more than 1000 dialects — and every day, 32,000 newspapers were published in these 100 plus languages, besides India having over 900 news channels broadcast and 400 radio channels in these languages. He also spoke of the economic rise of India from being the world’s tenth to the fifth largest economy, the progress on gender empowerment and other social indicators, and the distance travelled in eliminating extreme poverty. “When India progresses, the world’s development parameters improve”.

Modi also hailed the diaspora for being the brand ambassadors of India, remaining connected to their motherland, strengthening Indo-French ties, and told the crowds that with remittances to India crossing $100 billion, the diaspora had set a new record.

