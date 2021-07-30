Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India and US to jointly host Indo-Pacific Business Forum in October
india news

India and US to jointly host Indo-Pacific Business Forum in October

The two-day online event from October 28 will be co-hosted by the US and India in partnership with the US Chamber of Commerce, the Confederation of Indian Industry, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC).
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 07:53 AM IST
The IPBF, now in its fourth year, is the leading event to promote trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the US and its partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (File Photo / Representational Image)

India and the US will virtually co-host the fourth annual Indo-Pacific Business Forum (IPBF) in October, the State Department has announced.

The IPBF, now in its fourth year, is the leading event to promote trade, investment, and economic cooperation between the United States and its partners throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

The two-day online event from October 28 will be co-hosted by the US and India in partnership with the US Chamber of Commerce, the Confederation of Indian Industry, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, and the US-ASEAN Business Council (USABC).

Observing that the IPBF advances a vision for an Indo-Pacific region that is free, open, and inclusive, the State Department said that government and business leaders from the US, India, and across the Indo-Pacific region will exchange ideas through interactive discussions organised around three broad themes: Economic Recovery and Resilience; Climate Action and Digital Innovation.

“Attendees will also be able to explore regional government and business partnerships and commercial opportunities. The IPBF will showcase high-impact private sector investment and government efforts to support market competition, job growth, and high-standard development for greater prosperity and economic inclusion in the Indo-Pacific,” said the State Department.

The event will be conducted via a secure online conferencing platform, it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
united states of america india for indo-pacific talk indo-pacific region us in indo-pacific
TRENDING NEWS

Is it a car or a train? It is Batman the Munchkin Cat. Watch

This 25-YO carved 500 mirco-sculptures; nominated for Padma Shri Awards

Krunal Pandya shares heartfelt post to celebrate nephew Agastya’s birthday

Mumbai Police uses ZNMD scene featuring Hrithik Roshan in their latest advisory
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP