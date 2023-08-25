India gives nod to defence buys worth 7.8k-cr

India on Thursday gave its initial approval to defence purchases worth ₹7,800 crore, including light machine guns, bridge laying tanks, electronic warfare suite for air force helicopters and weapons for naval choppers, to boost the combat readiness of the armed forces, officials aware of the development said.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The defence acquisition council (DAC), chaired by defence minister Rajnath Singh, accorded its acceptance of necessity (AoN) for the capital acquisition proposals, setting in motion the process to buy the military hardware. Under India’s defence procurement rules, AoN by the council is the first step towards buying weapons and systems needed by the armed forces.

While the induction of light machine guns (LMGs) will enhance the fighting capabilities of the infantry, the induction of bridge laying tanks will result in faster movement of mechanised forces, the defence ministry said in a statement. The army has a requirement of tens of thousands of LMGs. It is looking for 7.62mm x 51mm LMG with an effective range of at least 800 metres.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

DAC also cleared the procurement of electronic warfare suite for Mi-17 V5 helicopters to enhance their survivability, the statement said. This will be procured from Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL).

Another proposal greenlit by the council is for buying ground-based autonomous system for mechanised infantry and armoured regiments to enable unmanned surveillance, delivery of ammunition, fuel and spares and casualty evacuation from the battlefield, the statement said.

The council also gave its go-ahead to a proposal to buy weapons for the navy’s new MH-60R helicopters to boost their operational capabilities. The helicopters have been ordered from the US to boost the navy’s anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare and surveillance capabilities.

The navy has thus far received a few of the Lockheed Martin-Sikorsky MH-60R multi-role helicopters from the US as part of a 24-chopper deal signed three years ago to modernise the country’s ageing naval helicopter fleet. The government-to-government contract for the helicopters was worth around ₹17,500 crore.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To be armed with AGM-114 Hellfire missiles, MK 54 torpedoes and advanced precision weapons, the twin-engine helicopters can operate from frigates, destroyers and aircraft carriers.

Among the projects cleared by DAC is one for the procurement of rugged laptops and tablets for the army.