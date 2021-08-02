Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / India, Bangladesh resume freight train operation via Haldibari-Chilahati route
india news

India, Bangladesh resume freight train operation via Haldibari-Chilahati route

Around 20 freight trains are expected through the railway link between India and Bangladesh every month.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Avik Roy, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 02, 2021 11:16 PM IST
The Haldibari-Chilahati rail link between India and Bangladesh was operational till 1965, and was part of the Broad Gauge main route from Kolkata to Siliguri during the Partition. (Ministry of Railways/PIB)

India and Bangladesh resumed the operation of freight trains through the restored Haldibari-Chilahati route on Sunday in a significant step aimed at boosting railway connectivity between the two countries.

The rail link was reopened by the Prime Ministers of India and Bangladesh on December 17, last year, for the movement of passenger and freight trains. On Sunday, the Indian Railways ran the first freight train laden with stones from Damdim railway station under Northeast Frontier Railway's jurisdiction for Bangladesh.

Situated 12km away from Bangladesh's Chilahati, the railway station in Haldibari is located 4.5km from the international border, also known as ‘zero point’. Indian Railways officials said five links connecting India with Bangladesh have been made operational, including between Petrapole (India) and Benapole (Bangladesh), Gede (India) and Darshana (Bangladesh), Singhabad (India) and Rohanpur (Bangladesh), Radhikapur (India) and Birol (Bangladesh) apart from Haldibari and Chilahati.

The Haldibari-Chilahati rail link between India and Bangladesh (the then East Pakistan) was operational till 1965. This was part of the Broad Gauge main route from Kolkata to Siliguri during the Partition. Trains travelling to Assam and North Bengal continued to travel through the territory even after the Partition. However, the war of 1965 effectively cut off all the railway links between India and the then East Pakistan.

Around 20 freight trains are expected to be interchanged through the rail link every month. The link is intended to improve freight and passenger connections between Bangladesh and Assam and West Bengal, and will aid the growth of trade and economic development in the region.

A passenger train service, New Jalpaiguri-Dhaka-New Jalpaiguri Mitali Express was announced by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Dhaka March 27, 2021, but the service could not be resumed owing to the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india bangladesh railways news indian railways modernisation
TRENDING NEWS

Mumbai Police shares stern advisory post with a Harry Potter twist

Father of Indian Chemistry

Olympic gold medalist Tom Daley spotted knitting while watching event

21-year-old Diana Awardee plans to create awareness on climate change through AI
TRENDING TOPICS
Tokyo Olympics 2020
PM Narendra Modi
Covid
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP