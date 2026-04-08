India, Bangladesh to take steps to mend frayed ties, bolster energy cooperation

India and Bangladesh on Wednesday agreed to take forward the normalisation of ties after a period of unprecedented strains, including the resumption of existing mechanisms to address differences and bolster trade and energy cooperation, as Bangladesh foreign minister Khalilur Rahman met his counterpart S. Jaishankar and other top leaders.

External affairs minister S. Jaishankar with Bangladesh foreign minister Khalilur Rahman during a meeting. (PTI/Via @DrSJaishankar)

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Rahman, who made a stopover in New Delhi en route to Mauritius to participate in the Indian Ocean Conference, is the first minister to visit India since Tarique Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) swept the general election in February. The Indian side has made a concerted outreach to the BNP to rebuild relations that hit an all-time low under the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

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During Rahman’s meetings with key Indian interlocutors, the two sides decided to address contentious issues — such as former premier Sheikh Hasina’s presence in India and the arrest of two Bangladeshi nationals in West Bengal for alleged involvement in the killing of radical leader Sharif Osman Hadi — in a manner that does not impede progress in other aspects of the bilateral relationship, people familiar with the matter said.

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{{^usCountry}} “The focus was on strengthening key aspects of the relationship, including people-to-people ties and trade, and this will be done by resuming contacts through existing mechanisms,” one person said on condition of anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The focus was on strengthening key aspects of the relationship, including people-to-people ties and trade, and this will be done by resuming contacts through existing mechanisms,” one person said on condition of anonymity. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Rahman reiterated Dhaka’s request to extradite Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, as they were sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal, according to a statement from Bangladesh’s foreign ministry. He also thanked the Indian government for apprehending the suspected killers of Hadi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rahman reiterated Dhaka’s request to extradite Hasina and former home minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, as they were sentenced to death by the International Crimes Tribunal, according to a statement from Bangladesh’s foreign ministry. He also thanked the Indian government for apprehending the suspected killers of Hadi. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “Both sides agreed that the arrested individuals will be returned to Bangladesh in accordance with the procedures laid out in the extradition treaty between the two countries,” the Bangladeshi statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Both sides agreed that the arrested individuals will be returned to Bangladesh in accordance with the procedures laid out in the extradition treaty between the two countries,” the Bangladeshi statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} A readout from the External Affairs Ministry was silent on these issues, though the people cited above acknowledged that the cases of Hasina and Hadi figured in the discussions. Hasina and Kamal have lived in self-exile in India since they fled Bangladesh following the collapse of the Awami League government in August 2024 after weeks of student-led protests. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A readout from the External Affairs Ministry was silent on these issues, though the people cited above acknowledged that the cases of Hasina and Hadi figured in the discussions. Hasina and Kamal have lived in self-exile in India since they fled Bangladesh following the collapse of the Awami League government in August 2024 after weeks of student-led protests. {{/usCountry}}

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Hadi was shot by gunmen in Dhaka last December and subsequently died while being treated in Singapore. The attack sparked violent protests across Bangladesh that took on anti-India overtones because of unsubstantiated reports of an Indian link to his killing. Kolkata Police arrested two Bangladeshi nationals for alleged involvement in Hadi’s killing in March, and they have been handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

At his meeting with Rahman, Jaishankar pointed to “India’s desire to engage constructively with the new government” in Dhaka and further strengthen ties, according to the external affairs ministry’s readout. “The two sides agreed to explore proposals for deepening the partnership through the relevant bilateral mechanisms. Follow-on official meetings are expected to take place at an early date,” it added.

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Jaishankar said on social media that he and Rahman discussed the strengthening of various facets of bilateral relations, and regional and global developments. The Bangladesh foreign ministry’s statement quoted Rahman as saying that the BNP government will pursue a foreign policy with the principle of “Bangladesh First” and on the “basis of mutual trust and respect and reciprocal benefit”.

The Bangladeshi statement also cited Jaishankar as saying that Indian visas, particularly medical and business visas, will be “eased in the coming weeks”. The easing of visa restrictions, imposed by India when ties nosedived during the tenure of the interim government, has been a key ask from Dhaka.

During his meeting with petroleum and natural gas minister Hardeep Puri, Rahman expressed thanks for the recent supply of diesel to Bangladesh by India and sought an increase in the diesel and fertiliser supplies. Puri indicated the Indian government will “consider the request readily and favourably”, the Bangladeshi statement said.

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Puri said on social media that he and Rahman had discussed bilateral cooperation in the energy sector, but didn’t give details. Indian officials earlier said Bangladesh’s request for additional supplies of diesel and petroleum products will be considered with availability and market conditions in mind. Bangladesh sought additional supplies after being hit hard by energy disruptions due to the West Asia conflict.

The Bangladesh PM’s foreign affairs adviser, Humayun Kabir, was part of Rahman’s delegation and participated in most of the meetings with Indian interlocutors. Kabir also held a separate meeting with Vijay Chauthaiwale, head of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s foreign affairs department, and handed over a letter from PM Rahman addressed to BJP president Nitin Nabin.

Rahman began his visit on Tuesday with a one-on-one meeting with National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Rezaul H Laskar Rezaul H Laskar is the Foreign Affairs Editor at Hindustan Times. His interests include movies and music.

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