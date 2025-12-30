Search
Tue, Dec 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

India becomes world's 4th largest economy, to surpass Germany in next 2-3 years

ByHT News Desk
Updated on: Dec 30, 2025 09:48 pm IST

With a size of USD 4.18 trillion, India is looking to overtake Germany to become the third largest economy in the next 2-3 years.

India has surpassed Japan to become the world's fourth largest economy, the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

India is also the world's fastest-growing major economy.(Representational)
India is also the world's fastest-growing major economy.(Representational)

India is also the world's fastest-growing major economy with a size of USD 4.18 trillion, and is poised to overtake Germany to become the third-largest economy by 2028.

“With GDP valued at USD 4. 18 trillion, India has surpassed Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy and is poised to displace Germany from the third rank in the next 2.5 to 3 years with projected GDP of USD 7.3 trillion by 2030,” the release by the Press Information Bureau, which included snapshots of the reforms in 2025, stated.

The government statement said the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country has increased by 8.2 per cent in Q2 of FY 2025-26. This is an increase from 7.8 per cent growth in Q1, and 7.4 per cent growth in Q4 of FY 2024-25. The growth was led by “led by resilient domestic demand amidst global trade and policy uncertainties”, the release said.

Further, the GDP expanded to a six-quarter high in Q2 of 2025-26. “Domestic drivers-led by robust private consumption-played a central role in supporting this expansion,” the government said.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / India becomes world's 4th largest economy, to surpass Germany in next 2-3 years
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On