India becomes world's 4th largest economy, to surpass Germany in next 2-3 years

India has surpassed Japan to become the world's fourth largest economy, the government said in a statement on Tuesday. India is also the world's fastest-growing major economy.(Representational)

India is also the world's fastest-growing major economy with a size of USD 4.18 trillion, and is poised to overtake Germany to become the third-largest economy by 2028.

“With GDP valued at USD 4. 18 trillion, India has surpassed Japan to become the world’s fourth-largest economy and is poised to displace Germany from the third rank in the next 2.5 to 3 years with projected GDP of USD 7.3 trillion by 2030,” the release by the Press Information Bureau, which included snapshots of the reforms in 2025, stated.

The government statement said the real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country has increased by 8.2 per cent in Q2 of FY 2025-26. This is an increase from 7.8 per cent growth in Q1, and 7.4 per cent growth in Q4 of FY 2024-25. The growth was led by “led by resilient domestic demand amidst global trade and policy uncertainties”, the release said.

Further, the GDP expanded to a six-quarter high in Q2 of 2025-26. “Domestic drivers-led by robust private consumption-played a central role in supporting this expansion,” the government said.