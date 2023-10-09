INDIA bloc attacks PM Modi as video of Manipur man being ‘burnt alive’ surfaces

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
ByHT News Desk
Oct 09, 2023 10:05 AM IST

Manipur violence: The seven-second video of the tribal man was reportedly shared on several WhatsApp groups in Manipur on Sunday.

The Opposition on Monday reacted strongly after another horrific video surfaced on social media from violence-hit Manipur in which the body of a tribal man is seen being set on fire in a trench.

Khurai Pana Naha Sing (Youth of Khurai Pana) holding placards take part in a silent protest rally in Manipur.(ANI file)

While media reports citing police claimed that the video appeared to be from early May and that they were investigating the case, the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance or INDIA said the incident “is extremely sad and shameful”.

“This is from Manipur!! Kuki tribal youth burnt alive in Manipur, The incident of passing away is extremely sad and shameful. Modi ji is expressing sorrow about the neighboring country but failed to Save Manipur..,” the INDIA wrote on X, formally Twitter, while sharing the blurred video clip.

The seven-second video was shared on several WhatsApp groups in Manipur on Sunday. In the video, the man is reportedly seen in a black T-shirt and camouflage trousers, lying in a trench. While his face has been bludgeoned, the body is on fire.

INDIA bloc partner and Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also reacted to the incident.

“In yet another horrific video emerging from Manipur, the body of a tribal man is seen being set on fire in a trench. A police official said the video appeared to be from early May. The tragedy of Manipur is still not discussed&addressed. Priorities,” she wrote on X.

The northeastern state of Manipur has been racked by violence since May 3, following the protests by the Kuki and Meitei communities against the high court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST).

On Sunday, the district administration prohibited any procession, rally, protest and unlawful gatherings or public meetings using loudspeakers in Imphal East with immediate effect.

The district magistrate in a notification said an assembly of more than five people has the potential to disturb public peace in the district and that immediate action is necessary for the prevention of the same.

(With inputs from agencies)

